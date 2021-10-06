The four seniors on St. Cecilia’s volleyball team have seen and been a part of some deep postseason runs during their four years with the Hawkettes. Now, they have STC on a nice run as the end of the regular season draws nearer.
On Tuesday, the Hawkettes recorded their eighth straight victory, beating Centura in four sets on the night they honored their four seniors: Erin Sheehy, Jill Parr, Hailey Reifert, and Addie Kirkegaard.
“This senior class is wonderful,” said STC head coach Kelan Schumacher. “They’re hard workers and bring a lot of energy and leadership. They deserve everything they’re getting out there and they’ve worked hard for it.”
St. Cecilia sent the Centurions home with a 22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20 defeat in Chapman Gymnasium. The Hawkettes had to gather themselves after a set one loss, but they did just that and came back with a dominant second set to set the tone for the rest of the match.
“We had to play within ourselves,” Schumacher said. “There was some poor body language on the court. We were making some errors and hanging our heads, which is not what we’re about.”
Each of the first three sets had one big run from each team that defined the frame. In the first, a 9-0 run by Centura turned a 15-9 STC lead into an 18-15 Centurion advantage. And Centura used that momentum to capture a narrow victory.
St. Cecilia’s run in the second came early and it quickly put the Centurions in a hole from which they could not dig out. After falling behind 4-0, STC notched 10 straight points to spark a 16-3 run.
The Hawkettes were able to take control of the match with a win in the third set, in which they won 12 of the final 15 points to take a 2-1 set advantage.
Throughout the first few sets, the two coaches were going toe-to-toe with each other, doing their best to out-strategize the other and put their own team in the best position to win. After Centura’s Sydney Davis dominated set one, Schumacher knew a change had to be made.
“We rotated our lineup to get Kirkegaard blocking up against her, and then they rotated their lineup again in the next set. So, it was kind of a game between us coaches of when to get who in the front row against what matchup,” Schumacher said.
Davis recorded seven kills and a block in the first, but she was held to just two kills in the second. She did come back to record 11 kills in the final two sets to finish with 20 on the night, but Kirkegaard’s presence was felt to the tune of 22 kills, which led all players.
Schumacher said the individual matchups within the match are just a small part of what makes coaching so much fun.
“Games within the games — it’s important to side out of those tough rotations when they may have a stronger front row than we do. In sets two, three and four we were able to do that, where set one we weren’t able to side out in those rotations,” the STC coach said.
The fourth set of the match was a back-and-forth battle throughout. The largest lead of the frame was six points, and that advantage quickly evaporated to just a two-point margin. Ryann Sabatka led STC with five kills in the set, with her final attack setting up match point for the Hawkettes.
Sabatka recorded 12 kills and led the team with five aces. She also had two blocks while Kirkegaard had a team-high three. Jill Parr tallied 43 assists on the night.
St. Cecilia has now won 10 of 11 matches, building up some necessary momentum going into the Centennial Conference tournament.
“We’ve played well these last few games and we were able to get some wins, but we know that we have conference tournament coming up and we’ll be playing some top C-1 teams. We’ll have to up our level even higher,” Schumacher said. “We’ve been talking about going out to win rather than going out to just compete. We know we can compete with any team but we need to believe we can beat any team.”
Centura (9-12).............25 13 18 20
St. Cecilia (18-7).........22 25 25 25
Centura (kills-aces-blocks)
Alexys Hurt 2-0-2, Gabi Espinoza 0-0-0, Hannah Worsley 7-1-1, Faith McDonald 6-3-1, Taya Christensen 8-0-0, Bri Rasmussen 0-0-0, Sydney Davis 20-0-2, Hope McDonald 1-0-1. Totals: 44-4-7.
Assists — Hurt 41, Espinoza 1.
St. Cecilia (kills-aces-blocks)
Ryann Sabatka 12-5-2, Jill Parr 4-2-0, Lindsey Parr 6-0-0, Hailey Reifert 0-2-0, Brynn Weeks 2-0-0, Addie Kirkegaard 22-0-3, Erin Sheehy 0-1-0, Etta Schreiner 6-0-0. Totals: 54-10-5.
Assists — Sabatka 1, J. Parr 43, L. Parr 1, Reifert 1, Sheehy 1.