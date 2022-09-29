Head coach Kelan Schumacher hopes St. Cecilia's best volleyball is still ahead, but the Hawkettes accomplished one of their season goals Thursday night.
The third-ranked team in Class D-1 secured the title of the invite it hosts inside Chapman Gymnasium and the storied gymtorium.
STC swept Superior in the 6:30 p.m. showcase 25-23, 25-16.
That matchup has been the "championship" in recent years. Superior won it four times in a row (2017-20) before St. Cecilia took back the trophy last season. But it wasn't the case this year as Superior was 2-2 entering the match and both Cross County and STC were 3-1 going into their final matches.
The No. 3 Hawkettes (14-8) went 2-0 on Thursday to finish 4-1 for the tournament. Class C-2 No. 10 Cross County also went 4-1, but STC won the head-to-head matchup between the two on Tuesday, giving the hosts the title via tiebreaker.
"It's always good to win a tournament," Schumacher said. "We had to work for it. Some teams really challenged us and I'm proud of how we did."
St. Cecilia's biggest challenge came from perhaps an unexpected source given the tournament field.
Wood River, one of the two teams with a record under .500, knocked off the Hawkettes in three sets Tuesday night. The Eagles (7-12) took Cross County to a third set in their Thursday match.
St. Cecilia lost sophomore outside hitter Lindsey Parr to a rolled ankle in the second set against Wood River, which sucked some life from the court.
Parr didn't play at all Thursday but was in uniform and warming up.
"Everyone kind of just tensed up after that," said junior Ryann Sabatka. "We just couldn't really pull ourselves out of that."
Schumacher said he saw a lack of heart after STC won the first set over the Eagles.
"We talked about it in practice yesterday, coming out with some heart and passion," he said. "It still could have been better tonight but there was some."
The issue for the Hawkettes Thursday was closing out sets. They were nearly pushed to a third set by Lawrence-Nelson in their opening match after commanding the first set 25-15 and leading 22-16 in the second.
STC had Superior on the ropes in set one of their match, leading 20-16, then trailed the Wildcats 22-21 after a 6-1 run that featured a three of Brooklynn Grabast's four kills for the match.
A kill and block by Payton Sullivan gave STC match set point but Grabast blocked for Superior to tie it at 23. Back-to-back kills by Sabatka gave the Hawkettes the set.
"We've finished quite a few close sets lately, but it's the letting teams into it (that hurts us)," Schumacher said. "You get comfortable because you're up a little bit and you can't ever get comfortable, you've always got to be pressing."
The absence of Parr affected things as well. Schumacher inserted freshman Nathie Krikac and senior Hannah Schneider into the lineup.
"I think we just said, 'OK, we've gotta put our best team on the court we can and just go play,' " said Sabatka.
"(Nathie) stepped up really big for us," Schumacher said. "She's kind of always been our next front row player off the bench for us this year and now she's getting some experience. We're confident in her ability."
Krikac combined for three kills and two blocks between the two matches Thursday.
Sabatka had a slow start against Lawrence-Nelson but scored five kills in the second set to finish with a team-high seven. She flushed 11 opposite the Wildcats while Payton Sullivan added seven.
"When we come in this home tournament, we've gotta defend our home court," Sabatka said.
Thursday's matches: Heartland def. Superior 2-0; Heartland def. Wood River 2-0; Cross County def. Lawrence-Nelson 2-0; Cross County def. Wood River 2-1; Heartland def. Lawrence-Nelson 2-0