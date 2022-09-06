Story Highlights

St. Cecilia stranded nine Bulldog runners, which helped make up for STC’s lone error.

“I felt like if we could hold them to under two runs we really have a shot here.” STC coach RyanOhountka said, adding that his pitcher, Jordan Head, was “on fire” and the “defense behind her was spectacular.”

A third time can indeed be charming.

After losing to Class A North Platte in each of the past two seasons, the Class C Hawkettes forged a 2-1 win Tuesday over the Bulldogs at the Smith Complex.

Aurora co-op
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0