GRAND ISLAND — St. Cecilia’s four seniors finished off their last Centennial Conference tournament with a second straight championship and third in four years Saturday evening.
It came via a 35-23 win over Class C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Lutheran at neutral site Grand Island Central Catholic.
“Anytime you get a conference title, that’s a special thing,” said STC coach Greg Berndt. “Our girls winning a championship, especially our seniors, that’s an awesome deal for them.”
The Class C-2 No. 1 Hawkettes (19-0) also kept their undefeated record intact by surviving 23 turnovers and maintaining a consistent defensive pressure, resulting in a stagnant Warrior offense.
They held Lincoln Lutheran, the fourth-rated team in C-1, to 7-for-35 shooting on the night and no double-digit scorers.
Katelynn Oxley and Jamison Wahl each scored seven points.
Lutheran never got going offensively, even in transition, which Berndt said was part of the deal he made with his team.
He figured his Hawkettes would cough it up against the pressure by the lengthy and pesky Warriors. Not 23 times, but so long as they contested shots by hustling to the other end, he knew the Hawkettes would be in the game.
STC produced another strong second-half effort, forged by Shaye Butler, who had nine of her 12 points between the third and fourth frames.
Butler hit a 3-pointer to cap a 14-4 run in the third to give STC its largest lead.
Addie Kirkegaard notched a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and fought through rolling her ankle late in the third quarter.
STC outlasted GICC in double OT Thursday night to reach the final, playing an extra quarter of basketball while the Warriors cruised past Columbus Scotus.
Kirkegaard said the day of rest wasn’t adequate but her teammates pushed through anyway.
Taking home a Centennial Conference crown, let alone three in four seasons, is no easy task.
“It was really big to see how far we’ve come from the beginning of the year,” Kirkegaard said.
This story will be updated in Monday’s Tribune.
LL (16-2)…………..….6 5 6 6 — 23
STC (19-0)………….9 6 14 6 — 35
Lincoln Lutheran (23)
Raegan Holle 0-0 0-0 0, Abby Wachal 2-7 0-0 4, Shanae Bergt 0–4 1-2 1, Katelynn Oxley 2-8 3-4 7, Erika Young 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Ernstmeyer 1-3 0-0 2, Jamison Wahl 2-6 3-4 7, Jenna Luebbe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 7-35 9-12 23.
St. Cecilia (35)
Erin Sheehy 1-1 0-0 3, Bailey Kissinger 2-5 2-4 6, Shaye Butler 4-4 2-2 12, Tatum Krikac 0-2 0-0 0, Addie Kirkegaard 6-7 2-2 14, Ryann Sabatka 0-0 0-0 0, Addie Demuth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-19 6-8 35.
Three-point goals: LL 0-6 (Wachal 0-2, Meyer 0-1, Oxley 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Luebbe 0-1); STC 3-6 (Sheehy 1-1, Kissinger 0-1, Butler 2-2, Kirkac 0-2). Rebounds: LL 10-5 (Bergt 3); STC 27-2 (Kirkegaard 12). Turnovers: LL 11, STC 23.