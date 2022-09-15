Freshmen played a big role for St. Cecilia’s softball team in its Thursday night 7-2 home win over Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend.
First-year starting pitcher Audrey Rossow went the distance in the seven-inning contest. She gave up five hits, while the Hawkettes’ defense never allowed the Panthers to score more than one run in any inning.
“I thought Audrey worked her spots well. She’s still learning the process of completing games. She’s done a great job for us, even being so young,” said STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka.
Rookie catcher Paisley Mangers rocked the Panthers with a three-run home run. Her circuit clout boosted the Hawkettes’ lead to 4-0 in the second inning.
Mangers’ homer also drove in Allison Stritt, who led off the inning with a single, and Chloe Rossow who singled.
“Paisley got that right pitch and she turned on it,” Ohnoutka said. “It stayed just inside the foul pole. Her face was lit up as she was coming around second base. That was good to see.”
Freshman Kyler Weidner became one of the game’s top hitters. She closed 3-for-3 (all singles) and scored three runs.
“She’s a gamer out there,” Ohnoutka said about Weidner. “She makes plays and she has that emotion for the game. And she’s got the speed, obviously, as she was going around the bases.”
St. Cecilia rang up eight hits in Thursday’s win over FCEMF, who lost earlier Thursday to Polk County, 7-4.
The Hawkettes’ victory over FCEMF extended St. Cecilia’s win streak to 12. The last time the Class C No. 3 Hawkettes lost was Aug. 27 to Class B Ralston. STC also lost its season opener to Class B No. 1 Wahoo.
STC got on top of the Panthers early with a 1-0 lead in the first frame. Weidner scored the initial run after singling, stealing second base, and high-tailing it home on a passed ball.
After going ahead 4-0, St. Cecilia upped its lead to 5-0 in the third frame. Weidner scored again after getting on with a lead-off single. She hustled home on Stritt’s sacrifice bunt.
The Panthers got on the scoreboard in the third inning when Carly Lukes got home on Kaili Head’s single.
Lukes scored again in the fifth inning. She reached on an error and advanced on another STC miscue.
STC made the score 6-2 in the sixth inning. Weidner scored her third run of the game, hurrying home on Abbey Musalek’s sacrifice fly.
Chloe Rossow notched the game’s final run in the seventh inning. She scored on Avery Kissinger’s sacrifice bunt.
STC 5, Polk County 4
St. Cecilia stopped a last-inning rally to squeak past Polk County 5-4 in the Thursday’s early game.
The Slammers, trailing 5-1, ignited for three runs in the final frame before the Hawkettes could end the outburst.
Polk County finally started to figure out St. Cecilia pitcher Jordan Head and made it an exciting game in the sixth frame. The scheduled seven-inning contest ended after the 90-minute curfew.
“I tip my hat to (Polk County). They made adjustments on Jordan. But she did a good job of facing adversity and staying tough,” Ohnoutka said about Head’s pitching efforts.
STC didn’t let the Slammers on the scoreboard through the first three innings.
“Jordan did a good job of keeping hitters off balance, and forcing ground balls and fly balls,” Ohnoutka said.
The Hawkettes tallied four runs in the third inning to grab a 5-0 lead after holding a 1-0 advantage in the second inning.
Polk County held the Hawkettes scoreless in their final three at bats.
“We expected Polk County to be good. They have experienced players and good pitching,” Ohnoutka said.
Going into Thursday, the Slammers had been under consideration for Class C top-ten ratings.
STC was able to club two doubles and a triple against the Slammers. Abbey Musalek and Izzy Kvols slammed a two-bagger each. Tatum Krikac registered a triple.
Chloe Rossow also helped the STC offense with a pair of singles.
Game One
Polk County......000 103 x — 4 8 2
St. Cecilia.........014 000 x — 5 8 1
W — Jordan Head. L — Courtney Sunday.
2B — PC, Adrienne Waller, Sierra Boden.
3B — STC, Tatum Krikac.
Game Two
STC (17-2).........131 001 1— 7 8 2
FCEMF..............001 010 0 — 2 5 3
W — Audrey Rossow. L Ashley Braun.
HR — STC, Paisley Mangers.