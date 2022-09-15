Freshmen played a big role for St. Cecilia’s softball team in its Thursday night 7-2 home win over Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend.

First-year starting pitcher Audrey Rossow went the distance in the seven-inning contest. She gave up five hits, while the Hawkettes’ defense never allowed the Panthers to score more than one run in any inning.

Oakeson
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0