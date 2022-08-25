St. Cecilia’s offense ran through, basically, the same three people last season.
Erin Sheehy in the back row, to Jill Parr somewhere near the net, to Addie Kirkegaard on the pin or over the middle.
Those names won’t be called this fall as they’ve moved on from the program. Kirkegaard is the only one still playing volleyball.
She did most of the damage in 2021, registering 439 kills (4.7 per set) and 74 blocks for the state-qualifying Hawkettes.
But she’ll need replaced. So will Sheehy, the gritty libero; Parr, the full-time setter the last two years, and Hailey Reifert, a serving specialist.
In their absence to start summer workouts, head coach Kelan Schumacher said he noticed his returners a bit voiceless.
“It look a little while for our girls to step up into leadership roles,” he said. “In a lot of our rallies, it would go from Erin to Jill to Addie, frequently.”
Now who might take over those three contacts on the Hawkettes’ side of the net?
Senior Chloe Valentine figures to be the setter with junior Ryann Sabatka her primary target. Other attacking options include sophomore trio Lindsey Parr, Brynn Weeks and Etta Schreiner.
“We’ve got four hitters that have at least one year of varsity experience,” Schumacher said. “We’ve seen big jumps in Brynn and Lindsey in their ability to terminate, so that’s been good. And we’re going to have a couple freshmen stepping in probably to play some roles this year, too. That’s fun but will be a challenge.”
Sabatka had 240 kills a year ago and also served 47 aces. Lindsey Parr turned in 212 kills as a freshman accompanied by 323 digs. Schreiner accounted for 110 kills and Weeks 57.
They’ll receive the ball in a 5-1 offense from the hands of Valentine, who has just 44 career varsity assists under her belt.
“Being able to run a good enough tempo, I think it’s a good challenge with each setter,” Schumacher said. “We’ve learned a little about flexibility and if the set’s not there, we can’t just be making errors if the sets not what we were expecting.”
St. Cecilia is playing in Class D-1 this fall, falling one girl short of the C-2 threshold. That puts them in the same class as powers Archbishop Bergan — a Centennial Conference opponent, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, Nebraska Christian (third-place 2021), Maywood-Hayes Center and Norfolk Catholic.
2022 schedule
August — 27, at Kearney Catholic, Aquinas Catholic
September — 1, at GICC; 6, Adams Central; 8, at Gibbon; 10, at Cozad invite; 13, at Blue Hill; 17, at Fillmore Central invite; 20, at Doniphan-Trumbull; 22, at Sutton; 24, at Holdrege invite; 27, St. Cecilia invite; 29, St. Cecilia invite
October — 3, at Minden, Southern Valley; 4, at Centura; 6, Centennial Conference tournament; 8, Centennial Conference tournament; 13, Sandy Creek; 18, Columbus Scotus
