St. Cecilia’s Ryann Sabatka hits against Sutton’s Alivia Huxoll in the third set Sept. 23, 2021, at Chapman Gymnasium in Hastings.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

St. Cecilia’s offense ran through, basically, the same three people last season.

Erin Sheehy in the back row, to Jill Parr somewhere near the net, to Addie Kirkegaard on the pin or over the middle.

