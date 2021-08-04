HC announces role changes
in soccer programs
Hastings College announced on Wednesday two changes in coaching roles in the men’s and women’s soccer programs.
Women’s soccer coach Jade Ovendale, who led the Broncos to a 12-6 record in her first season, will serve as the interim director of soccer programs for the fall season. In this role, she will have additional oversight duties of the men’s soccer program while continuing in her current role.
Additionally, Cole Poppen will serve as interim head men’s soccer coach after Tim Bohnenkamp announced his departure last month following a three-year stint.
Originally from Ankeny, Iowa, Poppen attended the University of Tulsa where he won two American Athletic Conference championships and made two NCAA tournament appearances.
In the spring of 2018 Poppen transferred to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, where, in two seasons, he received two All-MVC honorable mention awards, captained his Drake team, and led them in assists each year. He graduated with an individualized major focused in coaching with a minor in rhetoric.
Poppen assisted in the 2020-21 campaign, helping lead the Broncos to an 11-4-1 overall record and 8-2-1 record in the GPAC. The Broncos were selected to the NAIA national tournament and finished as opening round runner-up, falling to eventual national champion Missouri Valley.