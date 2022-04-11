Weather conditions favored the offense in Hastings College’s doubleheader against Dakota Wesleyan on Sunday. The two teams have struggled to score runs this season, but there was no shortage in scoring in the opener of the twinbill.
With winds gusting out over the centerfield wall, Hastings College posted a season-high 14 runs to power past the Tigers 14-8, allowing the Broncos to split the four-game set during the weekend.
“I’ve told the guys all year that they’re talented enough that it’s just a mental thing,” HC head coach Joel Schipper said of his team’s offensive struggles this season. “It was just about getting them some confidence. With hitting, it’s contagious; we saw that this weekend, scoring a bunch of runs...We saw some good stuff this weekend that we can take into the last part of the season.”
HC entered the weekend averaging 3.3 runs per game, but the Broncos scored five or more runs in three of the four games at home against the Tigers. In total, Sunday’s games alone produced 35 runs and 15 extra-base hits.
One of those extra-base knocks came off the bat of Keaton Hoeke in the fifth inning. With Hastings leading 11-6, Hoeke pulled an offspeed pitch from Caleb Crist to the left-center gap. The hit one-hopped Duncan Field’s iconic brick wall and easily scored the two Bronco runners on base, but Hoeke rounded third intent on notching his third inside-the-park homer at Duncan.
“I knew he was going to be throwing offspeed because that was what he was throwing everybody else. I just wanted to sit back and wait on it,” Hoeke said. “Once it got to two strikes I just wanted to put the ball in play; that was my focus, and I just caught the barrel.”
The HC senior slid headfirst across home plate just ahead of the tag, extending the Bronco advantage to 14-6.
“Rounding third, I was tired; I was gassed,” Hoeke said with a big smile. “I was yelling to our coach, ‘Send me! Send me!’ as I was coming up to third. I wanted it.”
Hoeke, who has hit one homer over the brick wall at Duncan in his career, finished the day 2-for-3 and drove in four runs. Just two batters after Hoeke, DWU’s Matt Bezdicek led off the top of the next inning with a homer over the centerfield wall, joining the exclusive list of ballplayers able to accomplish such a feat at Duncan.
Hastings College racked up 13 hits in Sunday’s opener, and eight Broncos tallied at least one RBI in the contest. Thomas Hartman, Noah Miranda and Cole Staab each finished with a pair of RBIs.
Hastings’ 24 runs scored in the first three games of the series equaled the total of the previous 12 games and also set a high for any three-game stretch this season.
“One of the big things was we were swinging at a lot of crappy pitches early in counts and putting ourselves in a hole,” Schipper said. “We’re really looking to win those first couple pitches of the at bat.”
Jaden Jurgensmier led the Bronco pitching staff on the mound, throwing two innings of shutout ball — the only one of four hurlers that didn’t give up a run.
Game two on Sunday was all Dakota Wesleyan, as it came away with a 9-4 victory. The Tigers scored multiple runs in three of the first four innings to take a commanding 9-1 lead in the early goings. Hoeke and Miranda had the only RBIs, both coming on doubles.
The two teams split Saturday’s doubleheader, with HC winning 5-4 in nine innings in game one and DWU taking the nightcap 7-5.
The Broncos’ two wins in the series serve as their only victories in the conference this season, but the confidence is growing. The four game set kicked off an eight game homestand. With HC having its most successful series of the season, the players feel they’re finding their groove.
“We started taking a better mental approach to the game, focusing on controlling what we can control and not looking only for the outcome,” Hoeke said. “We’re focusing on one pitch at a time, taking a deep breath in between...just battling through every at bat and keeping your head high throughout the at bat. As long as you come away with something positive, it’s a good at bat.”
The Broncos will host Midland University in a doubleheader on Thursday, before playing two more at Duncan Field against Mount Marty on Friday.
“I think this weekend built some confidence a little bit, and obviously when you get a couple wins under your belt the guys get hungrier for more,” the coach said. “We’re really looking forward to carrying that over this week.”
Game one
DWU...............050 101 1 — 8 12 3
HC.................241 430 x — 14 13 0
W — Lane Harris. L — Dawson Penticoff.
2B — DWU, Carter Gullickson; HC, Cory Koranda.
3B — HC, Noah Miranda.
HR — DWU, Matt Bezdicek; HC, Keaton Hoeke.
Game two
DWU...........024 300 000 — 9 13 0
HC.................010 000 021 — 4 5 1
W — Jereko Martinez. L — Jaden Driscoll.
2B — DWU, Matt Bezdiicek, Wyatt Hunt, Ryan McGinnis, Michael Zeman; HC, Noah Miranda, Tyler Kissler, Camden Briichacek, Keaton Hoeke (2).
3B — DWU, Hunt.