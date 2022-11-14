No. 3-ranked Northwestern College Red Raiders invaded Lloyd Wilson Field on Saturday. They nearly owned the place while marauding to a 41-10 football win over Hastings College.

The Red Raiders pillaged and plundered to a 34-0 halftime lead. Meanwhile, the Broncos couldn’t get on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter in the season finale.

p11-14-22HCOfbNorthwestern1.jpg
Hastings College’s Beasley Ihegworo attempts to sack Northwestern College quarterback Jalyn Gramstad Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
p11-14-22HCOfbNorthwestern3.jpg
Northwestern College’s Luke Guggenmos is hit by Hastings College’s Koby Brandenburg Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
p11-14-22HCOfbNorthwestern4.jpg
Hastings College’s Brett Simonsen looks to run between Northwestern College defenders Justin Regehr (45) and Tanner Oleson (51) Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
