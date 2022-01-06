More than 300 wrestlers are expected to square off in 32 main brackets in the Hastings College men’s open wrestling tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena.{/span}
And while Bronco head coach Josh Erickson is expecting big things from his top-10 ranked wrestlers Edrich Nortje, (7th, 141 pounds), Thomas Stevenson (5th, 157), Taygen Smith (3rd, 165), and Trenton Munoz (6th, 174 pounds), it will be the presence of other wrestlers back from injuries or down to weight for the first time this season that will garner much of the second-year Bronco coach’s attention during the meet.
“Obviously, I’m expecting those four guys (Nortje, Stevenson, Smith, and Munoz) to win the tournament, but I’m most excited that we have guys who have gotten no attention this year who should show what they can do,” Erickson said. “We’re even better than people think we are.”
Certainly, the highly ranked quartet has attracted its fair share of attention thus far for the No. 12 ranked Bronco squad. None has been more impressive than the 165-pound Smith, a returning All-American, who continues to show improvement as he works diligently toward his goal of winning a national championship.
“His confidence just keeps building,” Erickson said. “He’s really made an effort over the last year to control his whole body: his conditioning is great, his dieting is great, and his weight is always on. He’s disciplined and wants to do everything perfect.”
Munoz, whom Erickson calls the “freshman phenom,” has been nearly perfect all season long, amassing a 40-1 record. His boundless energy and endurance serve as his greatest weapons inside the circle, he said.
“He’s a great competitor,” he said. “He goes hard the whole time. He never stops moving during a match. He wears guys out.”
Among those looking to make their presence known Saturday is Dylan Crawford, a junior college transfer who seems ready to put a nagging knee injury behind him. A strong showing in practice this week has Erickson envisioning a dominant day’s work from the hard-nosed grappler.
“He’s looked phenomenal in the (practice) room,” he said. “I feel like he’s back to 100 percent and is going to surprise a few people.”
With all but the 125-pound slot occupied for the first time this season, Erickson can hardly wait to see his squad wrestling in their ideal weight slots rather than substituting at different weights out of necessity.
“I think we’re going to have a really good showing,” he said. “They’re really ready to come together. The lineup is as full as it’s going to get. I think every guy we enter at this tournament has a good chance to place in the top six.”
Those competing at their ideal weight this weekend include Phelps, who will wrestle at 165 pounds after previously filling in at 184 pounds.
“I think he has the potential to be a national qualifier,” Erickson said. “We have such a competitive room and he’s just getting better every day. He may sneak in and be an All-American at 165 or 174.”
Also back to his preferred weight is Dominick Leon, who has battled injury much of the season while wrestling in the 197-pound division. Hastings native Evan Morara figures to assume Leon’s 197- pound role and possibly other heavyweight slots the rest of the season.
“We’re excited to see what (Morara) can do,” Erickson said. “Joining our team at semester, he helps us fill out those upper weights and allows everybody else to drop down to the weight they should be at.”
That his wrestlers figure to be pushed by the formative field of competition is another plus the tournament affords the Broncos, Erickson said. Competitors will include several wrestlers from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska-Kearney, Morningside, Missouri Valley, Grand View University and York College.
“It’s a really tough open,” Erickson said. “There are several ranked guys at every weight. There is a lot of energy around this tournament.”