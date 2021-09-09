The Hastings College men’s and women’s cross country teams will be looking to give collective notice to opponents that they are ready to make a run at winning seasons as they saddle up for the Bronco Stampede at Lake Hastings Saturday morning.
The lone home meet for the two teams, this year’s meet comes on the heels of an enlightening effort at the Augustana Twilight Run in Sioux Falls, S,D, on Sept. 4 which saw the Lady Broncos finish 10th, and men 25th. Competition included NCAA Division I, II, and III schools, NAIA and junior college schools.
“I think this meet is really important,” head coach Ryan Mahoney said. “We want to make a statement since we’re at home. Our biggest competition is Friends from Wichita, Kan. They’ve got a solid men’s team that we’re going to have to match up with and try to put our three, four, and five runners ahead of their three, four, and five runners.”
Based on what he observed at the Augustana meet, Mahoney expects both Bronco teams to represent well at the home meet. Solid performances could set the tone for a successful season, he said.
“I thought our women ran really well at Augustana,” Mahoney said. “The women were 10th overall and the No. 3 NAIA team and finished ahead of UNO. I think we just need to close the gap between the No. 4 and No. 5 runners.
“The men did OK, but my No. 5 runner, a freshman, fell off the pack a little bit. I hope we do a little better this week.”
Freshman Shania Santos was the top finisher for the Lady Broncos at Augustana with a time of 19.17 in the 5K meet, placing 37th out of 329 runners and second among NAIA runners. Mahoney said he expects her — and possibly three of her teammates — to challenge for the course record in Saturday’s home meet.
“Our home course is going to run relatively fast,” he said. “Our record is 18:48, and if the rest of our team pushes her (Santos), that record could fall into range.
“Our top four is really strong. Freshman Jilee Golus and sophomore Veronica Pinkerton and Madison Gerken could all do really well. All of them will be challenging for top conference spots at the end of the year. On a good day, any of them could win.”
Pinkerton finished 55th at Augustina, Golus 57th, and Gerkin 79th.
On the men’s side, sophomore Tatum Jelleberg topped Bronco finishers last week in the 141st position. A top performer at last year’s Bronco Stampede, Mahoney said he expects nothing less this time around. If senior Zach Hole, who finished 181st and 30 seconds behind Jelleberg Saturday — can tighten the gap this week, Hastings could end up challenging for medals in the five-team meet.
“I’d like to see those two push each other a little bit,” Mahoney said.
With the course freshly mowed and dry, Mahoney is hoping to see both Bronco teams pick up the pace from last week’s meet. Weather may play a factor in just how fast they’re able to run, he said.
“It’s supposed to be hot,” he said. “I’m hoping it’s still cool at that point (10:00 starting time women, 10:45 a.m. starting time, men). The heat really slows down distance runners.
“I think the course is going to run pretty fast, but the heat and humidity are outside my control. We had a really good workout on the course this week and a solid tempo workout Tuesday at Heartwell Park, so as long as we don’t have any injuries between now and then, I think they are feeling confident. We’ll just do the best we can.”