Bill Gavers howled it.
“We’ve got to get stops!”
His Hastings College team certainly heard it, but couldn’t execute it Wednesday night in yet another second half runaway by the opponent this season.
This one by Midland, which outscored the Broncos by 12 in the second half and won 84-69 to snap a 10-game losing streak.
HC’s loss looked — and felt — much worse than that.
“I don’t know how many shots we had that were open looks that we just didn’t knock down,” said Gavers, whose team has won one game after a 6-3 start to the year.
The offense had its struggles — notably a cold spell early in the second half right after the Broncos took their final lead at 42-41 on a Grady Corrigan 3-pointer.
But defense was more of the problem, especially after halftime.
Midland (15-14, 6-13) had its way with the Broncos across the final 20 and hit some shots during a key stretch the upped the Warriors’ three-point halftime edge to double digits 4 1/2 minutes into the second half.
“I thought we played a pretty good first half,” Gavers said. “We’ve just got to get stops. We couldn’t stop anyone for a stretch there in the second half, and when you’re missing shots that’s why you’ve got to be able to hang your hat on the defensive end.
“Give Midland credit; they made some tough shots.”
The Warriors concluded the night above 50% on field goals, many of them the easy finishes around the rim that Gavers witnessed his team rim-out.
HC was 5-for-17 on shots inside the arc in the second half. Midland ended 13-for-21.
Bo Sandquist did most of Midland’s damage from beyond the arc, splashing six 3-pointers as part of his game-high 24 points.
Mathias Nchekwube paced Hastings with his double-double effort of 14 points and 16 rebounds. His three dunks — including an accidental alley-oop put-back late in the first on a missed fast break lay in by Corrigan — were the most emphatic plays for the Broncos (7-22, 2-17).
“Mathias really made a major step for us today,” Gavers said.
The Bronco team, if anything, took another step back.
HC — 11 days removed from snapping a 16-game losing streak — lost a third straight and are beelining for the program’s second worst season in the modern era.
Only the 2004-05 team that went 5-24 has these Broncos beat in the last 60 seasons of Hastings College men’s basketball.
The Broncos can max out with eight wins if they can knock off Northwestern in Saturday’s season finale.
“We’ve got one more opportunity in front of the home crowd to get a win,” Gavers said, “and that’s what we’ll shoot for on Saturday.”
MU (15-14, 6-13).........39 45 — 84
HC (7-22, 2-17)............36 33 — 69
Midland (84)
Ryan Larsen 5-8 0-1 12, Jaek Rueschhoff 3-9 0-0 8, Bo Sandquist 8-16 2-3 24, Laurence Merritt 2-5 0-0 5, Jack Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Tanner DeKock 0-2 0-0 0, Emanuel Bryson 7-11 3-5 17, Samuel Mailloux 6-8 1-2 13, Colby Tichota 2-2 1-2 5. Totals: 33-62 7-13 84.
Hastings College (69)
Dashawn Walker 7-15 3-3 17, Karson Gansebom 4-11 3-6 14, Grady Corrigan 2-8 0-0 6, Mathias Nchekwube 6-12 2-4 14, Evan Kingston 3-5 0-0 7, Logan Schuldt 1-5 0-0 3, TJ Babikir 0-3 0-0 0, Airan Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, Phil Cisrow 3-4 0-1 8, Jaxon Wietfeld 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 26-66 8-14 69.
Three-point goals: MU 11-25 (Larsen 2-2, Rueschhoff 2-5, Sandquist 6-12, Merritt 1-3, DeKock 0-1, Bryson 0-2); HC 9-26 (Walker 0-1, Gansebom 3-7, Corrigan 2-4, Kingston 1-3, Lopez 0-1, Cisrow 2-3, Wietfeld 0-1). Rebounds: MU 39-8 (Sandquist 10-1); HC 38-12 (Nchekwube 16-5). Steals: MU 4; HC 3. Assists: MU 9 (Bryson 5); HC 12. Turnovers: MU 9; HC 7.