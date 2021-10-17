It took little time for the Hastings College men’s soccer team to score and get ahead Saturday, but what unfolded afterwards was an intense rivalry match full of physicality, yellow cards, and red cards.
When the dust finally settled at Lloyd Wilson Field, both teams would be a man short and fight to a 3-3 tie in double overtime.
Keegan Goracke-Johnson fueled the flames of the rivalry in only the ninth minute when he got the ball off a bad touch by Concordia for the easy goal.
The physicality came to a boiling point early when the Broncos came charging to the attacking 1/3 and had a shot, only for the Bulldog goalkeeper to slam Francisco Arevalo to the ground attempting to get the ball in the penalty box, earning Gabriel Mendoza the first of many yellow cards of the game.
Twice before halftime the Bulldogs scored to get the 2-1 lead, as well as Goracke-Johnson being issued a yellow card — the first of the game for the Broncos.
Hastings head coach Cole Poppen had much to say about the first half.
“We kind of got our tactics right,” he said. “We should have stepped up a little higher on them and we allowed them to get a little comfortable in the game and I think that showed today, even in the scoreline. Their goals, unfortunately, came directly from our mistakes. All three of them, and that was the story of it. I thought the boys actually did alright, particularly in the second half. They came out with a little more fire and more willingness to compete.”
Tyler Mase got the equalizer early in the 57th minute off of a beautiful pass by David Panter through two defenders.
In the 66th minute, Arevalo was issued a yellow card for a tackle, which caused a slew of cards to be issued. This included a yellow card to each team in the 72nd minute.
A second yellow card and subsequent red card was issued to the Bulldogs’ Renzo Bozzo for a second high tackle in two minutes, forcing the Bulldogs to play a man short for the remainder of the game.
Sandro Rubio, who was issued the 72nd minute yellow card for the Broncos, would make a clutch free kick from around 20 yards out off the crossbar to put the Broncos ahead 3-2. The Bulldogs returned the favor by scoring off their own free kick to equalize once again in the 80th minute.
Heading into overtime, both teams did not relinquish their physicality, fighting tooth and nail to get the golden goal, with Arevalo getting a header off a corner kick that went just wide of the upper 90 in the 103rd minute. Goracke-Johnson was issued his second yellow card and a red card in the 109th minute.
Both teams finished the game with five yellows and a red card each. The Broncos were outshot 22-to-19 (12-to-9 on target) in the draw.
With only two games left in the regular season for the Broncos, they will prepare for a tough road game against No. 21 Northwestern on Saturday. But first they’ll host No. 10 Bellevue Wednesday night.
The Broncos currently hold the No. 3 seed in the GPAC tournament with their tie being the difference between No. 4 seed Morningside (6-3 in conference).