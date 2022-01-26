SEWARD — Bill Gavers is in search of five starters that won’t dig a hole like the one his Broncos did Wednesday night. But that was just another example in a span of what stretched to 14 consecutive losses for the Hastings College men’s basketball team.
Concordia built a 15-point advantage in the first five minutes of the game and HC mustered just one bucket in the first 8 1/2 minutes.
It was anything but ideal, especially against the Bulldogs, who are second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings.
The Broncos, who have often struggled more in the second half than the first this season, scored just 19 points in the first 20 minutes on Wednesday and trailed by 21 at half inside Friedrich Arena.
Gavers addressed at halftime the need for better all-around effort, especially defensively.
“You’re either going to pack it in or come out and fight,” he said on his postgame radio show. “I thought there were a lot of great things in that second half. We showed a lot of will and fight.”
The Broncos outscored the Bulldogs 49-42 in the second half and slowly chipped away at the deficit, closing to within four points with 4:48 left on an and-one converted by Dashawn Walker.
Walker finished with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Broncos.
Concordia answered by extending the lead back up to nine and eventually pulled away to the final margin across the next few minutes.
Gage Smith poured in 28 points and snagged 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Noah Schutte added 16 points and 11 boards.
Karson Ganesbom added 18 and Zach Rust 17 for the Broncos, who host Dordt on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“We’ve got to find five guys that can get us off to a good start,” Gavers said.
“The thing about sports and life, no one else can get you out of it. You can’t buy a win.”
HC (6-17, 1-12).............19 49 — 68
CUNE (18-5, 11-4)........40 42 — 82
Hastings College (68)
Dawson Zenger 1-5 0-0 2, Dashawn Walker 7-17 5-8 20, Karson Gansebom 6-13 4-4 18, Zach Rust 5-10 5-5 17, Phil Cisrow 2-5 0-0 4, Grady Corrigan 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Schuldt 0-1 0-0 0, TJ Babikir 1-7 0-0 2, Mathis Nchekwube 2-3 1-2 5, Ashton Valentine 0-0 0-0 0, Evan Kingston 0-2 0-0 0, Keith Howard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-64 15-19 68.
Concordia (82)
Carter Kent 3-12 0-1 8, Gage Smith 10-14 8-10 28, Noah Schulte 7-12 2-3 16, AJ Watson 5-15 0-0 13, Ryan Holt 2-6 0-0 5, Sam Scarpelli 2-5 0-0 6, Nick Cito 0-0 0-0 0, Justin Wiersema 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Wubbels 0-0 0-0 0, Klay Uher 0-2 2-2 2, Garrett Seagren 0-2 0-0 0, Tristan Smith 1-1 2-2 4. Totals: 30-69 14-18 82.
Three-point goals: HC 5-20 (Zenger 0-1, Walker 1-1, Gansbom 2-7, Rust 2-5, Cisrow 0-1, Babikir 0-3, Kingston 0-2); CUNE 8-24 (Kent 2-4, Waston 3-9, Holt 1-4, Scarpelli 2-5, Uher 0-1). Rebounds: HC 35 (Walker 10); CUNE 46 (Smith, Schutte 11). Turnovers: HC 9; CUNE 10.