Hastings College’s men’s basketball team continues to look for its first win of 2022 after Dakota Wesleyan dropped the Broncos 77-64 Friday night.
HC coach Bill Gavers said he had a pretty good idea of what the Tigers would do after the Broncos played them in early December (a 72-56 loss) and felt the team had prepared well for the Tigers this week.
But the Broncos lacked the consistency and energy that they needed to grab the elusive win, which disappointed Gavers.
“You have to have energy right out of the gate and you have to communicate well,” Gavers said. “We didn’t do either of those things and ended up getting beat on things we knew were coming. I was disappointed we couldn’t stop the things we had prepared for.”
The Broncos need to put this loss behind them to get ready for another game tomorrow afternoon at Lynn Farrell Arena. Hastings plays the University of Jamestown at 3:45 pm.
Jamestown, ranked No. 11 in the NAIA, only dropped the Broncos by three when the teams met in early December.
“We really need to have short term memory with this one,” Gavers said. “We talked about it. Now it’s over, and we need to wake up tomorrow ready to prepare for Jamestown.”
As expected, Dakota Wesleyan worked the ball inside, led by 6-foot, 7-inch Mason Larson, who led all scorers with 19 points, and the Broncos struggled to find a way stop it. Ace Zorr came off the bench to score 12 points, mostly in the paint, and Koln Oppold and Jeffrey Schuch each added 10.
“They shoot the ball well from the blocks and we knew that, but they still just killed us on the post,” Gavers said. “It’s a tough attack to stop if you don’t apply pressure and deny to keep them from doing what they want to do.”
Hastings was down by 12 late in the first half, but made a late surge led by Karson Gansebom, who hit shots with 41 seconds and five seconds left to pull the Broncos within nine at halftime, 38-29.
Gansebom had 11 first-half points and finished with 13.
The Broncos kept it close to start the second half, and even cut the lead to five, 43-38, when Evan Kingston hit a 3-pointer with 17 minutes left. But Dakota Wesleyan’s Drew Cole hit two 3s that seemingly put the game out of reach at the 13-minute mark.
Dashawn Walker also had 13 points for the Broncos.
The Tigers hit 7 of their 22 3-pointers, while the Broncos shot a dismal 3-of-18 from behind the arch.
Dakota Wesleyan (77)
Oppold 5-8 0-1 10, Evers 1-2 2-2 5, Wittler 1-3 0-0 2, Schuch 4-7 2-2 10, Larson 7-16 3-3 19, Schultz 3-7 2-2 10, S Aslesen 0-1 1-2 1, Herman 0-1 0-1 0, Zorr 5-6 2-3 12, Cole 2-4 0-0 6, Lubbers 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-56 12-16 77.
Hastings College (64)
Walker 5-9 3-4 13, Gansebom 6-15 1-2 13, Rust 1-4 2-2 4, Nchekwube 1-3 0-2 4, Cisrow 2-5 4-6 8, Zenger 2-3 0-0 4, Corrigan 1-4 0-1 3, Schuldt 2-4 3-3 7, Babikar 0-2 0-0 0, Grint 0-1 0-0 0, Valentine 1-1 2-2 5, Kingston 1-2 1-2 5. Totals 22-53 17-24 64
Three-point goals — DW 7-22 (Evers 1-2, Wittler 0-1, Schuch 0-1, Larson 2-7, Schultz 2-5, Aslesen 0-1, Herman 0-1, Cole 2-4), H — 3-18 (Gansebom 0-6, Rust 0-1, Cisrow 0-1, Corrigan 1-3, Schuldt 0-2, Babikir 0-2, Valentine 1-1, Kingston 1-2. Rebounds — DW 33 (Oppold 7), H 30 Rust, Cisrow 5). Assists — DW 9 (Schuch 3), H 3. Turnovers — DW 12, H 11. Total fouls — DW 21, H 16.