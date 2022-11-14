Hastings College soccer players David Panter (11), Jair Arita (21), Keeegan Goracke-Johnson (12) and Sandro Rubio (33) celebrate an overtime goal by Rubio in the GPAC quarterfinal game against Mount Marty Nov. 3 at Lloyd Wilson Field.
After finishing its regular season in the GPAC without a loss, Hastings College men’s soccer team was knocked off at home by Concordia, 4-2, on Nov. 11 in a shootout to finish runner-up in the GPAC tournament.
And while the team will be looking to rebound from the loss when it faces off against the University of Northwest Ohio in the NAIA National Championship opening round in Bethel, Indiana, on Thursday at a time TBD, head coach Cole Poppen thinks his team will be sufficiently motivated and confident in its quest for a championship finish.
“I’m happy with where we are right now,” Poppen said. “Truly this bracket that we were put in is a complete shock to us, and our boys are invigorated by that. I’m thinking it’s going to be a good time for us on Thursday.”
It isn’t that Poppen expects things to be easy going forward. Rather, he is immensely curious to see how his veteran team responds to its only loss of the season. With the vast majority of the team having played in at least one national championship, he thinks the loss to Concordia may actually fan flames of desire to rebound and continue that which was a near perfect season with two ties (one, in conference play).
“Losing to Concordia motivates us in a way I could never do otherwise as a coach,” he said. “We have a serious sense of drive and intensity. I just have to make sure we prepared the best we can be over the next few days.
“Experience has had a big thing to do with our success this year. Ten of our 11 starters are seniors. That’s huge. Some of these boys have gone to the national tournament three or four years in a row, and I think that goes a long way. They want it to be Thursday already. They want to play the game, and as a coach, that’s all you can really ask for.”
Leading the charge for the Broncos are seniors Dave Panter on offense and goalkeeper Brendan Dally on defense. Panter, the GPAC offensive player of the year, led the conference with 14 goals and added five assists to pace the explosive Bronco offense.
“He very much deserved the honor,” Poppen said. “He was very productive, very consistent.”
Dally, the defensive player of the year, played every game in the net, posting conference-leading numbers in goals against (.65 per game) and a save percentage of .823 with nine shutouts.
“He’s really matured since last year,” Poppen said. “He’s grown into someone we can really lean on, one who kept us in games and who won a few for us.”
Senior winger Paul Obrusnik has been another proven offensive weapon for the Broncos with nine goals and six assists.
“He’s another very important player who does everything for us as it relates to offensive production,” Poppen said. “He’s been good for us all year.”
Junior midfielder Kai Knuchel has contributed far more than statistics in his role as team captain, inspiring his teammates with a confident, no-nonsense approach to the game.
“He doesn’t get the stats you’d think an important player would get, but the things he does beyond goals and assists are tremendous for us,” he said. “He is the heart and soul of our team.”
Contributing when it counts most, his three goals on the season were all game winners, he said.
Senior defender Jackson Brown has shown an aptitude for contributing on both sides of the game, logging a staggering eight assists at a position where such production is viewed as a rare commodity.
“That’s a lot of production from a defender,” Poppen said. “He’s a very influential player, a calming presence who should probably have double-digit assists.”
With only six slots separating the two teams in terms of rankings (NW Ohio 17, Hastings 23), Poppen said he expects Thursday’s game to reflect a high level of play worthy of national recognition. His hope is that the experience factor enjoyed by the majority of his players will tip the scales in their favor.
“I feel pretty good about our chances,” he said. “It’s kind of a toss-up. I think this is going to be a really competitive first round game.
“Nothing is going to be given to them. Anything can happen at this point. The post season is crazy. Goals win games and defense wins championships, and I certainly think that is the case with us. “