w11-04-22HCOmSoc04.jpg
Hastings College soccer players David Panter (11), Jair Arita (21), Keeegan Goracke-Johnson (12) and Sandro Rubio (33) celebrate an overtime goal by Rubio in the GPAC quarterfinal game against Mount Marty Nov. 3 at Lloyd Wilson Field.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

After finishing its regular season in the GPAC without a loss, Hastings College men’s soccer team was knocked off at home by Concordia, 4-2, on Nov. 11 in a shootout to finish runner-up in the GPAC tournament.

And while the team will be looking to rebound from the loss when it faces off against the University of Northwest Ohio in the NAIA National Championship opening round in Bethel, Indiana, on Thursday at a time TBD, head coach Cole Poppen thinks his team will be sufficiently motivated and confident in its quest for a championship finish.

p11-09-22HCOmsocMidland1.jpg
Hastings College’s Jair Arita heads the ball against Midland’s Luca Bernardes Tuesday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
p08-25-22HCOsoccer1.jpg
Hastings College soccer players Paul Obrusnik (7) and Tyler Mase (10) celebrate David Panter’s first goal of the night Wednesday against Grand View at Lloyd Wilson Field.
