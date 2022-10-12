On paper, it didn’t look like Doane stood much of a chance against Hastings College. The Tigers went into Wednesday’s contest with just two wins on the season, while the Broncos, who are receiving votes in the NAIA top 25 poll, had won eight straight games on the year.
Furthermore, Hastings has been in complete control of the series against Doane, winning the last 20 matchups and allowing just six goals in those 21 bouts.
The underdog Tigers didn’t let that keep them from giving HC all it could handle, but the Broncos responded to the adversity and were able to grind out a 2-0 victory.
“I have to give a lot of credit to Tony and the guys from Doane; I think they came out with a pretty good game plan, and even after they got the red card...they adapted to it and did what they had to do,” said HC head coach Cole Poppen. “Our midfield did a great job, and I have to give lots and lots of credit to our back line and our goalkeeper. Even when our stuff isn’t working up front, we’re doing a pretty good job of not letting games get crazy because we’re defending well and working hard.”
Despite losing their first eight matches of the year, the Tigers have played well in Great Plains Athletic Conference play. Since league play began, Doane had gone 2-2-2 entering Wednesday’s match. And the Tigers continued their tough, physical play at Lloyd Wilson Field.
For much of the first half, neither team was able to get many scoring opportunities, as both defenses were physical with the ball handlers. The physical play nearly boiled over with under five minutes remaining in the first half, when players from both teams were shoving one another.
“I’ve got a very emotional group, and you could see some of the boys wanted to back up some of the other boys,” Poppen said. “There’s a part of me that really likes that because they’re willing to go to war with their brothers, with their family. But discipline has been something that we’ve been preaching all year long.”
The scrum gave way to a free kick for the Broncos, who took the lead when Paul Obrusnik hammered home a rebound off a shot from Sandro Rubio. In the next minute of play, Hastings drew a penalty in the box and extended the advantage to 2-0 with a PK from Ross Murphy.
The tussle seemed to have fired up the Broncos and elevated their play.
“It’s moments like that where you have to keep going, be relentless, and have faith,” the coach said. “That’s the big thing, believing in each other, believing what we’re doing and believing that we just have to get the next one and go from there. It’s a tough thing to defend against...Who would want to play against a team that every time they miss they’re right back like, ‘Let’s go again.’ I know as a player, that was the last thing I wanted to play against. Being mentally tough and resilient is the overarching theme of (Wednesday’s game).”
Doane played down a man for 2/3 of the match, and the toll taken from having only 10 on the field was evident. Fatigue seemed to lead to more scoring chances for the Broncos, as they outshot Doane 20-3 in the contest.
Even with those extra opportunities, the 2-0 score from halftime remained the tally through all 45 minutes of the second half.
Hastings’ excellent work on defense kept the Tigers off the scoreboard, as HC keeper Brendan Dally was credited with his fifth shutout of the season, which is tied for the GPAC lead. He gets the credit on the state sheet, but Poppen said the entire back side of the defense gives the rest of the team confidence.
“It’s 100 percent experience; these guys have seen so much and when you see that much stuff over the past five years...things become a little easier, the game slows down and you just have more confidence in yourselves and in each other,” the Broncos’ coach said. “I think the whole team feels that, too; they feel the back five is a steady rock that pushes us forward and allows us to have our off days.”
With Wednesday’s victory, Hastings College has now won nine in a row, including all eight of its conference matches. The Broncos will hit the road Saturday to take on the only other GPAC team receiving votes in the NAIA poll, Concordia.
“(Concordia) is chasing us. And it’s not just them, it’s everybody. (Our guys) have put themselves in a position that is pretty unique and special. I keep telling them to just be who they’re meant to be, which is great,” Poppen said. “I just want to see how great they can be on Saturday, and I want them to show the rest of the country and the rest of the conference and the people around here how great they can truly be.
“I’m really looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be a wonderful game. There’s a lot on the line.”