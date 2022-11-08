A basketball battle erupted from start to finish in Hastings College’s first home game of the season Tuesday.
Fortunately for HC, the Broncos finished on top in a 110-103 overtime thriller against York University. The win bumped Hastings College’s record to 3-0.
“I am happy for the win. I’m glad for the kids. They played their hearts out,” HC coach Todd Raridon said after coaching his first home game at Lynn Farrell Arena. “We probably should have won in regulation. Our kids didn’t give up. They could have lowered their heads in overtime. But we made some good things happen.”
It looked like the Broncos would win in regulation, leading three times by 13 points in the second half. But the Panthers (1-3) forced overtime with hot three-point shooting and accurate marksmanship at the free-throw stripe.
Down the stretch, York drained four three-pointers and canned 11 free throws to tie the game at 91 and send it into the extra five-minute OT.
The Panthers led by just two points twice in the extra period. The Broncos couldn’t ice the game until the final 15 seconds, holding a six-point cushion.
“Give (York) credit. They didn’t quit either. It was a hard-fought game,” Raridon said. “To me, I feel like we just needed to play smarter basketball down the stretch. We made some uncharacteristic plays that we shouldn’t have early in the shot clock.”
Free throws played a huge role. The Broncos finished the outing 37-for-45 at the line. The Panthers went 24-33.
The Broncos rode the hot shooting of Omaha freshman Reggie Thomas and Bennington senior Karson Gansebom. Thomas reeled off a game-high 36 points while Gansebom closed with 33 points. Tyrique McMurrin and Phil Cisrow contributed 12 points and 10 points, respectively.
But it was Thomas and Gansebom who sparked the Broncos in overtime. Thomas garnered 12 points in OT, nailing three layups and four charity shots in as many tries. Gansebom scored six points at the stripe, all in the last minute and a half of overtime.
“We had the right guys going to the free-throw line. They stepped up and hit free throws when we needed them, especially in overtime,” Raridon said.
Gansebom, HC’s most accomplished long-range shooter, got red hot from behind the arc after halftime. He drilled four bombs in the opening six minutes of the second half. Gansebom finished the game 6-of-10 from beyond the arc.
Thomas had a stellar night at the free-throw line where he made 15-of-16 attempts. Gansebom went 9-for-11 at the line. Gansebom and Thomas combined to score 69 points.
“You’d like to see more balance,” Raridon said. “But at the same time Reggie got to the basket. Karson got some good looks. Both of them hit free throws. We need more than just those two guys. Offensively, we need to have everybody involved.”
York’s defense in the first half played a big role in keeping the game close. HC went into halftime with only a 42-39 scoring edge.
The Panthers’ first-half defense caused some trouble for the Broncos. HC got whistled for 12 first-half turnovers but cut that to six after halftime.
“We had way too many turnovers in the first half, trying to do too much,” Raridon said.
The Broncos dominated in rebounding. HC pulled down 47 boards compared to the Panthers’ 35.
“We did a nice job on the glass. We got some offensive rebounds. And that’s effort,” Rairidon said.
As the new coach of the Broncos, Raridon has returned to his alma mater.
“It is exciting to be back. I like our kids. We have a lot of upside,” the coach said.
York (1-3)...................................39 52 12 — 103
HC (3-0)......................................42 49 20 — 110
York (103)
Erik Talton 6-9 4-4 18, Brent Clark 7-16 3-5 17, Isaiah King 9-15 5-9 26, Much Biel 3-5 4-4 11, Andrew Bennett 2-3 1-2 5, Rhino Hernandez 2-5 0-0 4, Trevon Dennis 5-10 5-7 18, Tyrik King 1-2 0-0 2, Dwight Glover 0-2 2-2 2, Devondre Mayfield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 35-68 24-33 103.
Hastings (110)
Dawson Zenger 2-7 1-2 7, Phil Cisrow 3-6 3-5 10, Karson Gansebom 9-18 9-11 33, Reggie Thomas 10-19, 9-11 36, Danilo Matovic 1-2 0-0 2, Zach Rust 1-3 0-0 3, Mathias Nchekwube 1-2 0-0 2, Tyrique McMurrin 3-8 6-7 12, Anthony Thompson 1-4 3-4 5. Totals: 31-69 37-45 110.
Three-point goals — Y 9-19 ( 2-3, Clark 0-3, King 3-5, Biel 1-1, Dennis 3-7). H 11-26 (Zenger 2-6, Cisrow 1-2, Gansebom 6-10, Thomas 1-5, Zach Rust 1-2, Thompson 0-1). Rebounds — Y 35. H 47. Turnovers — Y 16. H 18. Personal fouls — Y 31. H 23.
Assists — Y 14. H 15. Steals — Y 7. H 9. Blocks — Y 3. H 2.