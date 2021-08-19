The Hastings College men’s soccer program is one of the few powerhouses in the NAIA.
The Broncos’ string of 19 straight regular season Great Plains Athletic Conference titles ended in 2019, although a conference tournament title came later that year.
The team won its second national title in 2016 and finished runner-up in 2019.
Simply put, HC has dominated the last two decades. And while Chris Kranjc and Tim Bohnenkamp, the pair of coaches responsible for the program’s success in the 2000s and 2010s, are gone, interim head coach Cole Poppen sees nothing changing on the victory front.
“I think I am very fortunate to have a fantastic group of older guys on the team that are making my job a lot easier,” said Poppen, who took the reins from Bohnenkamp Aug. 4. “Their experience and leadership are invaluable and I am very appreciative of the work they have been doing to bring this group together.”
Poppen, who spent 2020 as an assistant coach, said he’s looking forward to his new role under the watch of newly named Director of Soccer and women’s coach Jade Ovendale.
“I think this is an amazing group of guys and they have the potential to accomplish incredible things so I am very excited to be a part of it all,” he said.
Hastings certainly has enough to get excited about on the pitch with a number of returners, including its four leading scorers from a year ago. Lukas Goetz tallied 11 goals, Tom Steging and Tyler Mase had six, and David Panter added five for the Broncos, who outscored opponents 45-18 last year.
Poppen and the Broncos have high expectations as always.
“As the two stars on our jerseys show, this program has a storied history of competing for conference and national championships,” Poppen said. “So, I fully expect to be playing into late November and early December.”
Last year, Hastings finished the fall 8-2-1 and went 3-1 in the spring prior to the national tournament. The lone loss was a 1-0 contest to then second-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan.
When it came to the national tournament, Hastings’ first two games were ruled no contest because of positive COVID-19 tests on other squads. So, Hastings advanced to the first-round site final, but lost to No. 4 Missouri Valley College 4-0.
“I think last year was an incredibly difficult challenge,” Poppen said. “Due to the length of the season, the physical and mental wear was immense and I do not take asking those boys to sacrifice and grind for granted. They were committed and I think that commitment has carried over into this fall.”
Francisco Arevalo, a three-year captain and fifth-year senior, is the team’s leading voice and its best defender. Poppen expects to see more out of Gorka Martinez, whom he called “one of the most technical players in the country” and can “control an entire match.”
Paul Obrusnik and Keegan Goracke-Johnson are players who have had “very impressive” preseasons, according to Poppen.
“I’m extremely excited to see them play a far bigger role this fall,” the coach said.
The Broncos, who were picked fourth opened the season with an exhibition at Poppen’s alma mater, Drake University, on Aug. 14. Their first official game is Aug. 27 against No. 9 Mid-America Christian.
“We have added a good mix of experienced and determined newcomers to an already accomplished group,” Poppen said. “This preseason, we have gotten some great work in and the energy I feel everyday from the boys is infectious. They have a lot to prove and I can’t wait to see that ‘edge’ out on the pitch.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 27 at Mid-America Christian; Aug. 28 at USAAO; Sept/ 8 Sterling; Sept. 18 DWU; Sept. 23 Jamestown; Sept. 25 at Presentation; Sept. 29 Morningside; Oct. 2 at Briar Cliff; Oct. 6 Midland; Oct. 9 Mt. Marty; Oct. 13 at Doane; Oct. 16 Concordia; Oct. 20 Bellevue; Oct. 23 Northwestern; Oct. 30 Dordt