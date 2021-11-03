The Hastings College men’s soccer team had a solid month of October on the pitch. The Broncos went 5-2-1during the final month of the regular season, with the two losses coming in a 1-0 battle with No. 10 Bellevue and a double overtime loss to Briar Cliff.
With the turn of the calendar, November has brought the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament, which got underway on Wednesday. Hastings College, the third seed, hosted sixth-seeded Midland at Lloyd Wilson Field. The Broncos beat the Warriors 2-1 in October, but HC surpassed that goal total within the first 30 minutes, cruising to a 4-1 victory.
“I think one of the hardest things to do in college soccer is beat the same team twice in a season. And if you add in the second time you’re playing them is a win or go home situation, that turns into a real, real test,” said HC head coach Cole Poppen. “Ultimately, it’s a different season once the postseason hits. Anything can happen…They have to be very, very focused and be very diligent and bring the intensity.”
The win sets up a date with Briar Cliff, the tournament’s second seed. Because the Chargers a the higher seed, they’ll host Hastings at a field where the Broncos have not won since 2018. Briar Cliff has won the last two matches against HC.
Poppen said his squad is excited for the challenge of facing the Chargers again.
“Like I said, the hardest thing to do in college soccer is beat the same team twice, and that’s the mentality the team is going to go into the match with,” he said. “We feel like we could have gotten more out of that game at their place; we’ve gotten better since that game…and we’re playing some very, very fun soccer. I’m just excited to keep it going.”
Poppen gave Midland lots of credit for an impressive season and delivering the first punch in Wednesday’s bout.
Wednesday’s game had plenty of action early on. The Warriors scored the first goal of the match in the seventh minute, when Tomas Pereira sent a header into the back of the net off a corner kick from Alex Mee.
But Midland suffered a huge setback just four minutes later.
Hastings College’s Lukas Goetz raced down the middle of the field on a breakaway with only the Midland goalkeeper in front of him. Pereira, however, took Goetz down from behind, drawing a red card. Not only did the Broncos cash in on the free kick — a strike in the right upper 90 from Sandro Rubio — but the Warriors lost Pereira and had to play a man down for the final 78 minutes.
“With Sandro Rubio on the field — we see it every day in training — I already knew he would score the goal,” Poppen said. “That was a massive swing and that was credit to Sandro and all the work he does in training…That pushed us in the right direction and really got us going.”
“(That play) was massive, actually,” said HC’s Kai Knuchel. “Sandro stepped up and hit a beautiful free kick and that really helped get us back in the game.”
HC wasted no time taking the lead, scoring in the 15th minute. This time, Goetz converted his scoring opportunity after receiving a long pass down the right side from Knuchel. Goetz jostled for possession before firing off a shot as he was falling to the ground. The ball snuck just beyond the keeper’s reach for a 2-1 Bronco lead.
Knuchel then found the back of the net himself, putting a brilliant move on the Warrior defender to find some open space before tucking the shot just inside the right post.
Going into halftime, the Broncos were in complete control with a 3-1 advantage, with Knuchel being responsible for two of those goals.
“It was a must-win game, so if we lost we were done. I think, not only me but everyone, it was just about having one bit of intensity more,” Knuchel said. “I just gave my all out there…I was happy with my performance today.”
Keegan Goracke-Johnson also tallied an assist in the first half. David Panter scored the lone goal of the second half, converting on a one-timer with the flick of his foot to extend the Broncos’ lead to 4-1.
Briar Cliff shut out Jamestown 5-0 on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals. Knuchel said those previous losses suffered at the hands of the Chargers are still fresh in the minds of the Broncos.
“They beat us in the regular season, so we really want to go there and get that win,” he said. “They also beat us the season before, so that’s two losses that we want to get back.”