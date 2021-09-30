The Hastings College volleyball team went into Wednesday’s battle with No. 17 College of Saint Mary riding a four game losing streak. During that stretch, the Broncos have lost 12 straight sets, having been swept in each match.
Things seemed like they could be heading in the same direction on Wednesday after the Broncos lost the first two sets and, more importantly, they lost senior leader Emily Krolikowski to an injury in the opening set.
But HC rallied around Krolikowski and clawed its way back into the match.
“When Krolikowski went out, we weren’t responding the right way,” said HC head coach Alex Allard. “We just focused on other areas of the game... It just came down to heart and the girls wanting that game.”
With each point won, Hastings College gained more confidence and soon became the aggressor. The Broncos had a negative attack percentage in the first two sets, but they increasingly got stronger as they rallied to win the final three frames, hitting .360 in the fifth set. HC’s losing streak came to an end with a 19-25, 16-26, 25-22, 25-23, 17-15 victory over the 17th-ranked Flames.
“Losing Em is obviously a huge loss for us, but looking at our bench, we have girls that are ready to step up and be in that position,” said HC’s Makenna Asher. “We’re going to go out and give it our best shot every time.”
Krolikowski’s injury occurred just eight points into the match. After going up for a kill attempt, she fell to the ground after landing on the court. She was helped off the court and into the locker room.
Hastings ended up losing the set 25-19, and the home team looked absolutely defeated in the second, trailing by as many as 11 points at 24-13. Needless to say, the Broncos’ play was not what Allard was expecting from her team.
“We didn’t respond the way we wanted to,” she said. “But the girls just dug deep and they realized they could do it. They got the confidence.”
Saint Mary looked like it was just moments away from a sweep when it was leading the Broncos 18-12, but Hastings won 12 of the next 16 points to stay alive and avoid the sweep.
“The first two sets, we just had way too many unforced errors,” Asher said. “In the third set, we found a way to turn that around. We came together as one cohesive unit, and I think we played for each other.”
One of the keys to the rally was the play of HC’s Miriam Miller. After a slow start to the first couple of sets, Miller exploded in the final three frames and finished the match with 17 kills an attack percentage of .270.
“She was actually hitting negative, and then I pulled her. When I gave her the opportunity to get back out there, she was like a totally different player. Now I know, if I have to fire her up, I just have to put her on the bench,” Allard said with a smile. “She’s done a lot for us all the way around...I think she really took over when Emily went down.”
After forcing a fifth set, the Broncos again faced defeat when the Flames were eyeing match-point at 14-12. But a kill and a hitting error tied the set at 14-apiece. Saint Mary thought it had the victory when it led 15-14 and an attack from the HC side sailed past the end line, but after discussion the officials ruled there was a touch on the play, tying things back up at 15-all.
Another error set Miller up for the match-winning kill, and the Broncos’ first upset of a ranked team this season.
Miller’s 17 kills led the team, while Sydney Mullin tallied 12 kills and Kamri Adler, a Hastings High grad, totaled 10. Asher led the squad with 33 assists and added 14 digs.
Kamryn Willman led Saint Mary with 17 kills, most of which came in the first two sets. During the final three sets, the Broncos were able to keep her relatively quiet on the attack.
“One of their biggest hitters was (Willman),” the HC coach said. “She was one of the biggest ones we were prepared for, and she still got plenty of kills on us. She’s a phenomenal athlete. But I think preparing for what the scouting report said was going to happen really kept us in it mentally.”
College of Saint Mary had been on quite a roll before Wednesday’s loss. The Flames had won five straight matches, including victories over the No. 1- and 19-ranked teams.
As for the Broncos, they’ll try to take this momentum to Yankton, S.D., on Friday when it faces Mount Marty. HC will be back at Lynn Farrell Arena Wednesday when it hosts Midland University.
“The level of play in the GPAC is amazing; you never know who’s going to win on what night. There are tons of teams that are not ranked that are upsetting ranked teams. I feel like they just dug deep and everybody just wanted this win.”