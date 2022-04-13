Wins keep eluding the Hastings College softball team, as College of Saint Mary swept a double header against the Broncos on Wednesday.
The pair of losses at the Smith Softball Complex extended HC’s losing streak to six games. The Broncos have also lost seven of their last eight.
On Wednesday, Hastings held a four-run lead in each game before CSM rallied in both.
“That was very disappointing,” said HC coach Troy Baker. “The positive is we swung the bats well in game two. The negative is we couldn’t hold the leads. We couldn’t make the right plays at the right time or get that big pitch at the right time.”
The second game saw the Broncos ring up 12 hits. But the Flames had more firepower, swinging for 15 hits.
HC broke out of the chute for four runs in the third inning of game two. The Broncos garnered three hits in that frame. Getting back home safely were Mattie Hogrefe, Bailey French, Ana Krueger and Taylor Stuhr.
Back in the first inning, HC grabbed a 1-0 lead when Sydney Schelkopf got home on Hogrefe’s double.
The Broncos’ last run came in the fifth inning. Alea Binkly crossed home plate on a single by Julia Reimer. Binkly got on base with a double.
The Flames offense came on strong in the final four innings. CSM totaled eight runs in the last four frames.
CSM pulled out the win in game two by registering three runs in the last inning.
“They have a good ball club. They are right in the middle of the GPAC,” Baker said. “They have a lot of seniors, and they did a job here. They didn’t quit. They got the clutch hits.”
In the first game, HC exploded for four runs in the first inning. But that’s all the Broncos could conjure up, as CSM closed with a 7-4 win.
Schelkopf began the scoring by getting home on an infield error. She reached base with a lead-off double and took second when Julia Reimer walked.
It didn’t take long for HC to get three more runs across, as French blasted a three-run homer. The circuit clout also plated Reimer and Hogrefe.
Hogrefe drew a walk immediately following Reimer’s base-on-balls.
The Flames tied the game at 4 apiece in the third inning, thanks to three hits, a walk, and a hit batter.
The sixth frame witnessed CSM take the lead for good when it collected a pair of runs. The Flames topped off the game with another run in the seventh inning.
HC totaled only five hits in the first game. And HC pitching ace Kyleigh Boever gave up eight hits.
“Kyleigh would tell you she wasn’t sharp today,” Baker said. “Nine out of 10 times if we give Kyleigh a four-run lead, we have done the job.”
Leading hitters for both HC games included French, who added a double and scored twice.
Schelkopf registered five hits Wednesday. Hogrefe had a single and a double. Lauren Schneider slapped two singles in the second game.
Now the Broncos will take a break before closing out its regular season.
“We don’t play until next Friday, “Baker said. “The girls are going to take a step back, go see their families for Easter. Just reflect on what we want to do for the last eight softball games.”
Game one
CSM (10-19)....0 0 4 0 0 2 1 — 7 8 5
HC (17-21).......4 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 4 5 0
W — Emma Schnell. L — Kyleigh Boever
2B — CSM, Macy Homes (2). HC, Sydney Schelkopf, Bailey French.
HR — CSM, Mickayla Larsen. HC, French
Game two
CSM (11-19)...001 122 3 — 9 15 0
HC (17-22).......104 010 0 — 6 12 0
W — Emma Schnell. L — Hannah Norquest
2B — CSM, Homes, Larsen. H,Mattie Hogrefe, Alea Binkly
HR — CSM, Homes.