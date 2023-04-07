HASTINGS — In a Friday doubleheader matinee, it was a day of hits and errors for both the Hastings Broncos and Northwestern Red Raiders, with the visitors taking the first game, 3-2, before Hastings defended Duncan Field with a 6-2 win in the second game.

Sophomore starting pitcher James Velasquez had a bit of a rough start taking the mound for Hastings, giving up back-to-back singles to start the game, but was able to get out of it with a flyout and a double play. Hastings similarly put the pressure on Red Raiders starter Dylan Kirkeby, getting a Bronco on base via an error, but falling to the same fate of not scoring.

0
0
0
0
0