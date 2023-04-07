HASTINGS — In a Friday doubleheader matinee, it was a day of hits and errors for both the Hastings Broncos and Northwestern Red Raiders, with the visitors taking the first game, 3-2, before Hastings defended Duncan Field with a 6-2 win in the second game.
Sophomore starting pitcher James Velasquez had a bit of a rough start taking the mound for Hastings, giving up back-to-back singles to start the game, but was able to get out of it with a flyout and a double play. Hastings similarly put the pressure on Red Raiders starter Dylan Kirkeby, getting a Bronco on base via an error, but falling to the same fate of not scoring.
The third inning proved to be where the action laid, both good and bad for both teams, as a leadoff single and stolen base put a Red Raider in scoring position. Valesquez saw his day end off an injury, prompting sophomore Alec Fichter to come in for relief. Fichter would find himself in a bit of an issue after three straight singles scored two runs, and a third RBI-single coming two batters later to give the Red Raiders a third run in the third inning.
Despite the score line not being favorable, Hastings head coach Joel Schipper spoke highly of his pitching staff for Game 1, saying “James (Velasquez) goes out early with that injury. Kind of put our bullpen on its heels a bit. I feel like Fichter came in and competed, and Coop (Gierhan) did a great job.”
Hastings was able to make some noise late in the game, as freshman right fielder Tristan Martinez got an RBI-groundout in the fifth inning, and sophomore first baseman Dylan Otto scoring on a single from Tyler Welsh in the sixth inning. The Broncos would fail to tie the game in the sixth after some miscues that caused a runner to get thrown out at home before the Welsh single.
“Those close games come down to the fundamentals,” Schipper said. “We couldn’t get a bunt down and had a base-running error. That was the difference, but I thought for a young team, they responded great in game two. (junior starting pitcher) Cole Peterson gave us a great six innings out of the gate, and we really poured it on in the fourth inning.”
Through the first three innings of game two, both squads were quite offensively, but in the fourth inning, the floodgates opened for the Broncos, who had a leadoff walk from senior catcher Tyler Kissler.
The Broncos would bring in senior Trent Smith to pinch run for Kissler, but Smith’s speed would not come into question as sophomore designated hitter Mason Masur would deposit a ball near the old Jack & Jill building for the two-run homer.
Masur was very candid, knowing the venue and wind.
“Being at Duncan, I didn’t think it was out, so I was running to first and looked up and was, ‘Oh. I guess it’s out.’ That was awesome. Probably the hardest I’ve hit a ball. It’s really special to hit one out here,” he said.
How special you might ask? In Duncan Field’s 83 year history, there have been less than 200 total home runs hit out of Duncan.
The Broncos were not done yet in the fourth, hitting for the cycle with a double, walk, and a single loading the bases and setting up freshman infielder Jace Valdez with his bases-clearing triple, then scoring on a single from freshman Jaden Stone to put the Broncos up, 6-0.
Northwestern had an answer in the fifth, scoring two runs, but not enough to overcome the strong fourth inning from the Broncos.
The teams combined for 28 runs and five errors. Stone led the Broncos in the win, going 3-for-5 with an RBI.
It is a quick turnaround for the Broncos, as they play host to the GPAC-leading Morningside Mustangs in a doubleheader on Sunday. First pitch of Game 1 is slated for 1 p.m. at Duncan Field.