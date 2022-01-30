An oh-so-close effort by the Hastings College men’s basketball team wasn’t quite enough Saturday, as Dordt snatched up an 84-80 win.
Despite a good showing, HC couldn’t overcome a late surge from Dordt University. Nor could the Broncos find ways to put the clamps on sophomore guard Bryce Coppock’s 38-point performance.
“He willed them to victory,” HC coach Bill Gavers said about Coppock’s career-best scoring night. “We had two pretty good halves. But we could just not stop Bryce Coppock. He almost single handedly won the game for them. We didn't have an answer for him on the defensive end.”
Coppock stopped and popped for 17 first-half points. He became even more productive in the second half, drilling home 21 points. He closed 7-for-9 from three-point land. He made all but one of his eight free throws in the conference game at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Early on, the Broncos caught fire and led by 14 points. Would HC hold on? Hastings continued to stay on top. But a Dordt scoring wave down the stretch secured a win for the Defenders.
HC let loose with some scoring outbursts in the opening half. Those included a 9-0 run that gave HC a 10-point lead midway. Phil Cisrow started the scoring streak with a layup. Karson Gansebom finished it with a fast-break layup.
“You can’t question our effort and mentality. I thought they were really good. I thought we were the aggressor for the most part, Gavers said.
“Our guys responded. Any time Dordt made a run we got back in it.”
But Dordt put a dagger in HC’s efforts with less than seven minutes left to play. That’s when a four-point scoring sequence lifted Dordt to a 65-64 lead, billowing to seven points in the final minute.
Dordt got the 4-pointer by making the first of a one-and-one, rebounding the missed second charity shot, and kicking the rebound out for a trey.
“That really, really hurt us. That was big,” Gavers said. “You’ve got to give them credit for making plays.”
Gavers said the Broncos fought hard, as true to their reputation around the Great Plains Athletic Conference. But victory has now eluded the Broncos through 15 games in a row.
“You can see by the effort today. There wasn’t a lack of motivation. It wasn’t a lack of anything. They just had a guy that made a lot of plays,” Gavers said.
The Broncos boasted two scorers who closed with more than 20 points apiece. Gansebom ran off 22 points. Dashawn Walker poured in 21 points. Walker also pulled down 10 rebounds for the double-double.
Dawson Zenger got hot in the second half. He scored 10 of his 12 points after the break.
The Broncos return to action Wednesday at home against conference opponent Doane. HC will be looking for its first win of the new year.
“When Doane comes Wednesday I think you will see a (Bronco) team that fights. I don’t think there’s any quit in them. I think they are hungry to get a win. We just have to make a few more plays, ” Gavers said.
Dordt....................36 48 — 84
HC.......................43 37 — 80
Dordt (84)
Luke Rankin 3-13 4-4 10, Bryce Coppock 12-19 7-8 38, Cade Bleeker 5-6 0-0 15, Camden Bialas 4-5 2-6 10, Trey Hinote 1-6 0-0 2, Caleb Harmsen 1-1 0-0 3, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Fairclough 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson Louscher 3-6 0-0 6, Harshburger 0-2 0-0 0, Baugher 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 29-62 13-18 84.
Hastings (80)
Dawson Zenger 4-7 4-4 12, Dashawn Walker 8-16 5-6 21, Karson Gansebom 8-14 4-7 22, Zach Rust 1-6 0-0 3, Phil Cisrow 3-5 1-2 9,
TJ Babiker 1-4 0-1 3, Mathias Nchekwube 3-7 1-2 7, Evan Kingston 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 29-63 15-22 80.
Three-point goals — D 13-26 (Rankin 0-3, Coppock 7-9, Bleeker 5-6, Hinote 0-4, Harmsen 1-1, Lee 0-2, Fairclough 0-1). H 7-17 (Zenger 0-1, Gansebom 2-5, Rust 1-4, Cisrow 2-2, Babiker 1-3, Kingston 1-2). Rebounds – D 33 (bleeker 7). H 42 (Walker 10). Fouls – D 18. H 19. Turnovers – D 5. H 8.