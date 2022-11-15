w09-15-22HCOvbMidland85.jpg
Hastings College’s Miriam Miller (5) celebrates with Majesta Valasek (7) and Ava Lovitt (2) after the Broncos’ win against Midland University Sept. 14 at Lynn Farrell Arena. Their upset of then-No. 1 Midland is one of the reasons the Broncos secured an at-large berth to the national tournament.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Despite stumbling to a third-place finish in the GPAC Tournament Nov. 1, Hastings women’s volleyball head coach Alex Allard is liking her team’s chances at redemption as it heads into the first round of the NAIA national tournament to host Texas Wesleyan (26-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

With TWU having lost to two GPAC teams during the season in straight sets (Concordia and College of St. Mary), Allard is confident the 19-13 Broncos will be at an advantage in opening round play, having faced tougher competition than the Rams during the regular season in preparation for postseason play.

