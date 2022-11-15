Despite stumbling to a third-place finish in the GPAC Tournament Nov. 1, Hastings women’s volleyball head coach Alex Allard is liking her team’s chances at redemption as it heads into the first round of the NAIA national tournament to host Texas Wesleyan (26-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
With TWU having lost to two GPAC teams during the season in straight sets (Concordia and College of St. Mary), Allard is confident the 19-13 Broncos will be at an advantage in opening round play, having faced tougher competition than the Rams during the regular season in preparation for postseason play.
“We’re ready to go,” Allard said. “We didn’t play the way we wanted to in the GPAC Tournament, (but) we’re going to be the bigger team from a tougher conference (in first round play).
“We played a ranked team at least once a week all season long. That has put us in a really good position against a team from Texas that doesn’t have that kind of competition in their conference. I feel like we’re prepared and will be taking it one round at a time.”
For HC, the at-large berth represents their first go-around at nationals since 2018, meaning none of the girls on this year’s team possesses any such postseason experience to draw from. Yet, Allard sees that not as a determent but rather as a motivating factor that should help more than hurt their chances going forward.
“I feel that it is probably a positive at this point,” she said. “Most of us are a little naive about the national tournament, so that will allow the players and coaching staff to be a little more relaxed. It’ll be a fresh new experience to compete and have fun, and they are excited.
“Everybody is getting back into the gym this week and relying on their teammates to hold the competition high in preparation for the match Saturday. If we can get past the first round, we’ll see some pool play and a lot of games on back-to-back days. We just have to play consistent and make sure we play at the highest level this post season when it counts the most.”
Junior Makenna Asher will be front and center in leading the Broncos’ offense into Saturday’s skirmish. The lone setter in the team’s 5-1 offense, the St. Cecilia alum heads a well-blended team stocked with talent from all grade levels.
Senior players who will be counted upon to step up and provide leadership include Marlee Taylor, outside hitter, Amani Monroe, a fifth-year middle blocker, and second team all-conference libero Miriam Miller.
“Right now, I feel like our serving is kind of on a roll,” Allard said. “We’re getting other teams to not pass very well and run certain things.
“Our blocking has been strong, especially in the front row. We’re going to continue to work on that and try to fine tune some things on offense. Everybody should be ready to go.”
Attitude may prove a determining factor in the tournament, Allard said. Getting a second chance through their at-large berth puts the Broncos in a position where they have nothing to lose but everything to gain. And that will be their approach when they take the court Saturday to begin what they hope will be a long and successful run in the tournament.
“We’ve done a lot of really good things with this team,” Allard said. “We’ve upset a bunch of top-ranked teams, including three in the Top 20. We’ll be riding that into the post season and are glad we have the opportunity to go to nationals.
“The whole team has got kind of a chip on its shoulder because it (GPAC Tournament) didn’t pan out the way we wanted. Now we’ve got something to prove and we’re hungry.”