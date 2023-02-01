Forty-two days.
That's the length of time the Hastings College women's basketball team went without a win.
But the Broncos finally got one Wednesday night, 65-56 over Doane, to leave the bad juju in January.
They're 1-0 in February after an 0-8 first month of 2023.
The first word to leave head coach Jina Douglas' mouth shouldn't surprise you:
"Finally."
Sighs of relief. Celebratory dances. Smiles.
All overdue for the Broncos, who saw their season start to dig its grave through a streak that began Jan. 6 in Sioux Center, Iowa, with a 20-point loss to the current No. 3 team in the NAIA.
Some closer contests followed in January — a five-point loss at Northwestern, a one-possession loss vs. College of St. Mary, a six-point defeat by Jamestown — but a loss is still a loss.
Which is one reason why Wednesday's win meant so much.
Another?
"Doane took it to us the first game (Nov. 16 in Crete), and we didn't play very well," Douglas said. "I think we're a much better team than what we showed that game."
The Tigers (13-10, 7-10), who currently occupy the final seed for the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament in front of the Broncos, scored 94 points on Hastings 2 1/2 months ago at the Haddix Center.
The 34-point loss was the Broncos' worst in two seasons.
One of the glaring differences in Wednesday's game was the scoring line of Doane's Mak Hatcliff. The Broncos held Hatcliff to only 15 points as opposed to the 28 she scored in their first meeting.
"I thought we did a decent job on her just 1-on-1, but also with our help," Douglas said. "She had five (points) at halftime and, gosh, you just worry about her going off in the second half. For the most part, I think we just did a good job of making it tough and not letting her get to the free throw line a ton."
Hatcliff had just one shot attempt in the game's first 10 minutes. She scored her only first-half basket two minutes into the second period, converting a three-point play.
The conference's top scorer finished 4-for-11 from the floor and 7-for-7 at the charity stripe. For a chunk of the second half, she was guarded by former Beatrice teammate Carley Leners.
"A little Beatrice reunion," Douglas said. "That was kind of fun to watch."
Offensively, Doane never got comfortable, said head coach Ryan Baumgartner. The Tigers shot a season-low 28% from the floor in the first half, and finished at 34%, tying a low mark for the season.
"We just didn't have good rhythm. The whole game it felt like," Baumgartner said. "That's a credit to their defense and the way they played."
Macy Holtz kept the Tigers in the ballgame in the opening 20 minutes. She scored all 13 of her points to keep Hastings within some reach.
The Broncos (9-14, 5-12) led by as many as 17 points in the second quarter. They answered a 9-0 run by the Tigers with a 14-3 half-ending run highlighted by a steal and dish from Miriam Miller to Leners in transition.
Leners hit a 3-pointer the next trip down the floor to cap the dominating stretch.
Hastings shot a season-high 53% in the first half.
"They executed and we didn't do a good enough job trying to slow them down," Baumgartner said. "We knew they were going to get downhill in straight line drives and we let them do that for the first 20 minutes. They were really efficient and that got us in a pretty big hole. It's hard to get out of a 17-point hole at half."
Doane cut the deficit to seven points with 2:37 to play in the third and all the way down to three with 80 seconds left in the game on a free throw by Adams Central grad Libby Trausch.
But the Broncos finished strong on their home floor, clamping down defensively on the Tigers' final few possessions.
Allie Bauer led all scorers with 18 points on four 3-pointers. Miller had 15 off the bench and Dawson Knode 10 for the Broncos, who, to their credit, Douglas said, never lost spirit during the losing streak.
"For the most part, we never checked out, never gave up, never cashed in," Douglas said. "We kept competing and competing, so it's nice to get a win."
Megan Chambers added in 11 points for Doane. Grand Island Northwest product Rylie Rice chipped in nine points. Rice drilled back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half.
Five games remain on Hastings' schedule. The next three are on the road, beginning Saturday with Mount Marty. Wednesday's win was a good start towards a postseason push, if the Broncos have it in them.
"It is a good win for that reason," Douglas said.
Doane (13-10, 7-10)...............11 12 22 11 — 56
Hastings (9-14, 5-12)............20 118 14 13 — 65
Doane (56)
Macy Holtz 4-11 4-5 13, Libby Trausch 2-11 11-2 6, Mak Hatcliff 4-11 7-7 15, Megan Chambers 4-6 3-5 11, Rylie Rice 2-7 3-4 9, Kalli Staples 0-0 0-0 0, Boston Boucher 0-0 0-0 0, Maddie Portwine 0-3 0-2 0, Liv Nall 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 17-50 18-23 56.
Hastings College (65)
Alyssa Baker 2-5 0-0 4, Mariyah Avila 3-12 0-6 6, Allie Bauer 7-13 0-0 18, Katharine Hamburger 2-7 1-2 5, Kiernan Paulk 0-2 1-2 1, Sarah Treffer 0-1 0-0 0, Carley Leners 2-4 11-4 6, Miriam Miller 5-9 4-4 15, Dawson Knode 4-5 2-2 10. Totals: 25-58 9-14 65.
Three-point goals—D 4-18 (Holtz 1-1, Trausch 1-8, Hatcliff -11, Rice 2-6, Portwine 0-2); HC 6-24 (Baker 0-3, Avila 0-6, Bauer 4-7, Hamburger 00-3, Leners 1-1, Miller 1-3, Knode 0-1). Rebounds—D 38 (Rice 8); HC 36 (Knode 6). Assists—D 10 (Trausch 6); HC 17 (Miller, Avila 4). Turnovers—D 15; HC 12.