The Hastings College women’s soccer team finished its preseason slate in fashion Saturday evening, recording a second straight shutout and third in four matches, with a 3-0 victory over the William Woods Owls out of Fulton, Missouri.
The Broncos got things going quickly, early, and often, at Lloyd Wilson Field with the first goal coming from Hastings High grad and Division I Missouri State transfer Dulce Lopez.
HC head coach Jade Ovendale spoke highly of the uptick in production from Lopez.
“The quality has always been there. Obviously, with being a transfer, it took her a little while to find her feet and see where she fits in on the team,” Ovendale said. “Now that she has all her confidence, you can see the quality coming out in her play. I’m super stoked that she got her first goal, and she had an assist last week. Now we’re really seeing the quality that we knew she always was. It’s always great to have someone from the hometown representing the college.”
Sophomore forward Miley Prine joined Lopez in the goal column, scoring a pair in the second half. The first came in the 67th minute and the second in the 80th minute.
The final goal showed the persistence and ability to stay with the play for the Broncos, as the freshman forward took the first shot that went off the crossbar, and sophomore midfielder Sofia Gomez-Garcia collected the ricochet for another shot, which caromed off the left post. It then found the feet of Prine, who sank the shot into the net for the 3-0 lead.
“Miley just has a natural knack to score goals whether that is from distance or in or around the area,” Ovendale said. “She is a really hungry goal scorer.”
When the dust settled, and both teams left the pitch, Hastings outshot William Woods 21-to-4, and 11-to-2 on goal.
“We’ve been working a lot on our movement up top in practices and being a little less predictable,” Ovendale said. “We want to play through the thirds. Sometimes we go a little bit long. We want to make sure we are unpredictable when we come in against opponents. We’ve still got to be a little more clinical in front of the goal, taking some of those 11 shots (on goal) and putting them in the back of it. But overall, that’s probably been our best movement from our front three and our attacking mid all year.”
The Broncos take the pitch again on Sept. 18 to start conference play against Dakota Wesleyan at Lloyd Wilson Field.