Dakota Wesleyan’s Matti Reiner scored 22 points to pace the Tigers past Hastings College’s women 77-58 Friday night at Lynn Farrell Arena in Great Plains Athletic Conference play.
The Broncos (8-11, 4-9) got off to a hot start as six players scored in the first quarter for a 19-13 lead. Alyssa Baker led Bronco scoring with five first-quarter points, including a 3-pointer to close scoring in the stanza.
But the lead wouldn’t last long as Dakota Wesleyan (13-5, 7-5) took control of the tempo in the second quarter. The Tigers grabbed their first lead at the six-minute mark and ended the half with an 11-2 run that gave them a nine-point halftime lead.
Fittingly, Reiner scored the final two buckets before the half to complete the run. The Tigers outscored the Broncos 25-10 in the quarter.
“Things changed in the second quarter,” Hastings College coach Jina Douglas said. “They took control of the tempo and kept it. They just started to pick apart our zone.”
Douglas said the goal was to contain Dakota Wesleyan’s big scorers, which the Broncos did at the start. But a balanced offensive attack kept the Broncos from getting the defensive stops needed to get back in the game.
Jada Campbell, a 6-foot-4 senior, scored 14 points. Isabel Ihnen added 12 and Lacey Sprakel chipped in eight.
The Broncos turned in a decent overall shooting night, hitting just under 42% from the field, but only hit 18% of their 3-point tries. They also committed 20 turnovers — which added 24 points to the Tiger scoring.
“We can’t have 20 turnovers and expect to win,” Douglas said. “We will have to clean that up. And we didn’t really take many bad shots. They just weren’t falling.”
The Broncos had nice bench play from Carley Leners, who scored all eight of her points in the second half. The junior scored two straight buckets in to get the Broncos within 10, trailing 55-45 just before the end of the third quarter.
Hastings starting center Katharine Hamburger saw limited playing time with foul trouble and just trouble in general against the 6-4 Campbell. The sophomore still managed to score seven points in her 15 minutes on the court.
Baker paced Bronco scorers with 11 points, while Mariyah Avila added nine.
Hastings won’t have much time to think about the loss with a 1 p.m. game Saturday against Jamestown.
“It’s a quick turnaround and Jamestown will have the same after playing at Doane tonight,” Douglas said. “We want to be the tougher team and come away with a win tomorrow.”
DWU (13-5, 7-5)............13 25 19 20 — 77
HC (8-11, 4-9)................19 10 16 13 — 58
Morgan Edelman 2-5 0-0 4, Isabel Ihnen 5-11 0-0 12, Rylee Rosenquist 1-4 2-2 4, Mattie Reiner 10-17 1-1 22, Jada Campbell 7-12 0-0 14, Aspen Hansen 0-3 0-0 0, Rynn Osthus 3-6 0-0 6, Mya Wilson 1-2 2-2 5, Britney Lovre 0-1 0-0 0, Taliyah Hayes 1-1 0-0 2, Lacey Sprakel 4-8 0-0 8. Totals: 34-70 5-5 77.
Alyssa Baker 3-6 4-4 11, Mariyah Avila 4-10 0-0 9, Allie Bauer 1-8 0-0 3, Katharine Hamburger 2-6 2-2 7, Kiernan Paulk 3-5 0-0 6, Alexis Folkers 1-1 0-0 2, Sarah Treffer 1-6 2-2 4, Carley Leners 4-6 0-1 8, Miriam Miller 1-3 2-2 4, Dawson Knode 2-2 0-0 4, Asia Tyler 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 22-53 10-13 58.
Three-point goals—DW 4-23 (Edelman 0-1, Ihnen 2-8, Rosenquist 0-1, Reiner 1-5, Campbell 0-1, Hansen 0-3, Osthus 0-1, Wilson 1-2, Lovre 0-1); HC 4-22 (Baker 1-3, Avila 1-4, Bauer 1-7, Hamburger 1-3, Paulk 0-2, Treffer 0-3). Rebounds—DW 34-13 (Edelman 9-3); HC 34-11 (Baker, Bauer, Knode 5). Turnovers—DW10; HC 20.