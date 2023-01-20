Dakota Wesleyan’s Matti Reiner scored 22 points to pace the Tigers past Hastings College’s women 77-58 Friday night at Lynn Farrell Arena in Great Plains Athletic Conference play.

The Broncos (8-11, 4-9) got off to a hot start as six players scored in the first quarter for a 19-13 lead. Alyssa Baker led Bronco scoring with five first-quarter points, including a 3-pointer to close scoring in the stanza.

