JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Hastings College women's basketball team opened a challenging road trip with a gritty victory Friday night.
The Broncos (4-4, 2-2) knocked off Jamestown 63-62 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game inside Harold Newman Arena in Jamestown, N.D.
It was the Jimmies' first loss in conference play and it came down to the wire.
Hastings' Carley Leners missed two free throws with 13 seconds left that could have given the Broncos a three-point lead, but instead offered Jamestown a shot for the win.
Hannah Demars had two gos at the rim in the final five seconds but neither fell as the game-winner for the Jimmies (6-2, 4-1).
Demars had nine points and nine rebounds behind Audrey Rodakowski's game-high 15 points and nine boards for Jamestown.
Katharine Hamburger led Hastings with 12 points on four three-pointers. She hit two in the fourth quarter before fouling out. Her final trey came with 3:06 left in the game and gave HC a five-point lead at 61-56.
Allie Bauer added 10 points for the Broncos, who face Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, S.D. on Saturday. Leners finished with eight points and Mariyah Avila, Olivia Kugler and Dawson Knode each had seven points.
Men: No. 5 Jamestown 104, HC 67
Hastings College suffered its first loss of the Todd Raridon era Friday night against the fifth-ranked team in the country.
The Broncos (8-1, 2-1) fell 104-67 to No. 5 Jamestown inside Harold Newman Arena. The Jimmies (8-1, 3-1) posted all five starters in double figures led by Mason Walters' 26.
The 6-foot-9 Walters was 9-of-10 from the floor and 8-of-8 at the charity stripe. Reid Gastner and Cole Woodford each added 14 points behind hime along with 12 from Colby Vazquez and 10 by Marc Kjos.
Hastings' answers were Grady Corrigan's 13 points off the bench and starter Reggie Thomas' 12.
Jamestown was 62% successful from the floor and 45% from three-point range. HC shot 45% on field goals attempts as it produced its lowest-scoring game of the year.
It was a one-point game eight minutes in, then Jamestown outscored Hastings 29-11 the rest of the way in the first half.
The Broncos then allowed 61 points in the second half.
Hastings plays at Dakota Wesleyan Saturday afternoon.