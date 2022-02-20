The regular season ended on a happy note for the Hastings College women’s basketball team Saturday.
Coach Jina Douglas’ HC squad got the better of NAIA No. 16 Northwestern and rolled to a 73-51 conference win at Lynn Farrell Arena.
The Broncos will continue roundball action Wednesday in a Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals game. HC will go to Sioux City to play Morningside. Tip off is slated for 6 p.m.
The Broncos are 0-2 against Morningside this season. The Mustangs are ranked ninth in the NAIA and stand atop the GPAC. Most recently, Morningside cruised to a 69-38 home win over HC on February 12.
“We were just up there and had a pretty poor offensive performance,” Douglas said. “Hopefully we can play and give them a better game. Morningside is good. Hopefully we will compete more and be better on the offensive end.”
An offensive performance like the one HC displayed Saturday would do well for the Broncos when they meet up with Morningside, the league tourney’s top seed.
The Broncos tallied in double digits during each period in their win over Northwestern. The win improved HC’s overall record to 15-13 and 11-11 in conference games.
“The win is a big win over Northwestern. And it is always nice to get a win for the seniors in their last home game,” Douglas said.
Hastings got off to a good start, with Katharine Hamburger leading HC’s early scoring. Hamburger scorched the net for 10 points in the first quarter. She nailed a pair of 3-pointers and a layup.
“Katharine was really big for us in the first half. When we do our pick and roll, pick and pop stuff with her she can shoot it,” Douglas said.
HC took a permanent lead early in the second quarter thanks to a couple of scoring runs.
The Broncos hustled for a seven-point scoring flurry early in the second quarter. HC built an 8-2 scoring run later in the period. Hastings reeled off 25 second-quarter points for a 39-30 halftime gap.
The third quarter saw HC open up a 16-point advantage going into the last quarter.
Hastings held the Red Raiders to just 21 points in the second half. HC kept Northwestern from mounting any significant runs that would challenge the Broncos’ lead.
“Defensively we were pretty solid,” Douglas said. “We went zone a lot. I think it kind of bothered them and at least slowed them down.Their movement just wasn’t quite as good against the zone.”
Four Broncos reached double-figure scoring totals. Allison Bauer led the way with 14 points. Hamburger and Kiernan Paulk collected 13 each. Taylor Beacom scored 10 points.
“For us to be our best, they have to score for us,” Douglas said.
NWC.................15 15 12 9 — 51
HC...................14 25 12 9 — 73
Northwestern (51)
Jada Cunningham 2-6 3-4 9, Maddie Jones 1-6 5-6 8, Taylor Vander Velde 2-5 5-10 9, Devyn Kemble 3-9 2-2 8, Molly Schany 2-6 2-4 6, Hali Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Emilee Danner 2-9 1-2 5, Hannah Nerum 2-4 0-0 4, Maren Nerum 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 15-48 18-28 51.
Hastings College (73)
Ali Smith 3-9 2-2 8, Riley Clavel 1-5 0-0 3, Taylor Beacom 5-12 0-0 11, Katherine Hamburger 5-8 0-0 13, Dawson Knode 0-2 0-0 0, Kylie Baumert 1-4 1-2 3, Allison Bauer 4-10 4-4 14, Miriam Miller 4-7 0-2 8, Kiernan Paulk 4-4 2-3 13. Totals: 27-61 9-13 73.
Three-point goals – NW 3-17 (Cunningham 2-6, Jones 1-2, VanderVelde 0-1, Kemble 0-3, Danner 0-4, Van Namen 0-1). HC 10-25 (Smith 0-3, Clavel 1-4, Beacom 1-3, Hamburger 3-4, Bauer 2-7, Miller 0-1, Paulk 3-3). Rebounds – NW 39 (Jones 7). HC 35 (Hamburger 7). Turnovers – NW 21. HC 11. Personal fouls – NW 18. HC 22. Assists – NW 5 (Jones 3). HC 15 (Clavel 4). Steals – NW 7 (Danner 4). HC 11 (Clavel 4).