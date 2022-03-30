Sarah Treffer has made plenty of trips to Hastings and scored plenty of points here while starring for the Lexington Minutemaids.
Adams Central and Hastings High know her well.
Now, too, does Hastings College women’s basketball coach Jina Douglas.
Treffer announced Tuesday night she was committing to Douglas and the Broncos after about a yearlong recruitment.
I am excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and basketball career at Hastings College! Go Broncos! @HCBroncoWBB pic.twitter.com/F75w9q26o3— Sarah Treffer (@sarah_treffer) March 30, 2022
“Just looking at the school side and the basketball side,” Treffer said, “I really felt like it’s the place I wanted to be the next four years.”
Douglas will sure take her, especially after having not been able to gauge Treffer’s interest early on in the recruiting process.
That led to a laid-back approach from the Broncos staff, albeit with the word out they were interested in adding her to the team.
But when Douglas sent her assistant coach to watch Treffer play at Adams Central in February, the report back was simple: “We’ve got to do everything we can to try to get her.”
A player like Treffer, Douglas feels, can make an immediate impact with the ability she brings.
“She can score from all three levels,” Douglas said. “She can shoot from the 3-point line, score from the mid-range, and get to the rim and be able to create for herself.
“She’s athletic, she handles it well — all that fun stuff for a guard that, I think, hopefully, will translate pretty well to our level.”
Douglas won Treffer over from other opportunities at schools in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, namely Concordia.
“(The HC staff) really talked to me about how they saw me contributing and that I saw it the same way as them,” Treffer said. “Just knowing they believed in me and thought I could do well for their team in the future was something that really impacted me and swayed my decision.”
Treffer’s No. 22 was circled on every coach’s white board, especially in the Central Conference. She averaged 20 points as a senior and 19 as a junior for Lexington without much of a supporting cast.
The Minutemaids won only 19 games during her career, most of them because of her.
Take it from York coach Matt Kern, a friend of Douglas’ who told the HC coach of Treffer: “She’s pretty dang legit.”
Now Treffer will have the opportunity to factor into a Broncos rotation that this season regularly featured four freshmen.
In the absence of graduating senior guards Ali Smith and Taylor Beacom, who combined for 20 points per game, Treffer can be a factor in one of those roles alongside returner Riley Clavel if she can handle the ball.
“I think she can be a scoring guard for us,” said Douglas, whose team finished 15-14 this season.
Treffer will be another piece to restoring the HC women’s program to where it was pre-COVID: a national contender.
Along with new recruits, HC will get back a pair of impact players from ACL injuries.
Carley Leners averaged 9.5 points and 5.6 rebounds as a freshman before the tear forced her out for her sophomore season.
Olivia Kugler, who Douglas is “really high on,” sat out her freshman year and should be back to form this fall; she averaged 11.5 points during her senior year at Lincoln East.
“I think we’re definitely heading in the right direction,” Douglas said.