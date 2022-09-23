The seasons have been very different to this point for Hastings College and the University of Jamestown.
Both teams are receiving votes in the NAIA top 25 poll, but the Broncos entered Thursday’s matchup 6-0 and having outscored opponents 33-4, while the Jimmies were 3-4-1 and have already played three ranked opponents, including a win over then-ranked No. 4 Oregon of Institute of Technology.
Both teams expected a battle, and a scoreless first half proved them right.
A controversial play led to Jamestown’s only goal, but the Jimmies’ defense made that the game-winner, as the Broncos were held without a score for the first time this season.
HC had scored in 11 of 12 halves going into the match.
“I thought we played really hard,” said HC head coach Jade Ovendale. “I was frustrated with the loss, but I wasn’t frustrated with the effort from the team...Their keeper made some nice saves, and we were a bit unlucky, hitting the post and all. I thought we played pretty well.”
The controversial goal came 74th minute of the match. Jamestown had a corner kick from the right side of the field. The pass sailed into the box, where Hastings goalkeeper Sofie Jackson-Pedersen appeared to catch the ball. But on her way down, the ball was knocked loose from Jackson-Pedersen’s grasp, and Jamestown’s Miarosa Gyllenswan took advantage of the play and tapped in the eventual winning goal.
“It’s sort of sad that the game is decided with a call like that. To me, that’s a foul. He call other ones exactly like that as a foul, but when the time counts, he just allowed it to happen,” Ovendale said. “It’s not necessarily the ref’s fault. We had our chances, we just didn’t take them. That’s when you allow other factors in the game to take control.”
Hastings College dialed up the aggression after the Jimmies’ goal. The Broncos had a pair of breakaway chances, but they couldn’t find the equalizer.
Failing to capitalize on scoring chances also plagued the Broncos in the first half. While the two teams shared the same score at the halftime break, the Broncos went into the locker room feeling as though they missed some pretty high-percentage scoring opportunities. HC out-shot Jamestown 8-2 in the first half, and the Broncos came close to to finding the netting on multiple occasions, including a shot that went off the post from the foot of Miley Prine.
“I thought we’d end up sneaking one in, maybe an ugly sort of goal,” the HC coach said. “We were putting the pressure on quite a bit. I thought one would squeeze in. But I’m not frustrated; we’ve scored 30-odd goals in seven games, so the offense is there. It just wasn’t there (Thursday).”
Hastings finished the night with 12 shots, six of which were on goal. Jamestown goalkeeper Téa Pence making big plays throughout the night. Her six saves helped keep Hastings scoreless for its first loss of the year.
The Broncos won’t have to wait long to try and rebound; they host Presentation Saturday at Lloyd Wiilson Field. Presentation has not lost a match all season, but has three ties for a record of 4-0-3.
Ovendale is expecting a tough challenge on Saturday, but she hopes the feeling of losing their first game will give the Broncos extra motivation to introduce the Saints to that same feeling.
“I told the girls we have until practice to get all the feelings we have from this game out of their system,” the HC coach said. “Presentation hasn’t lost a game yet, so it’s going to be another tough battle. But I hope we take the frustrations of this game out on them...It’s just about bouncing back and not wanting to have that feeling of losing again.”