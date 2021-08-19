When the Great Plains Athletic Conference and NAIA announced a split season, with fall sports championship events being played in the spring, it ensured a long season.
The COVID-19 pandemic — the reason for the split seasons in the first place — added its own challenges on top of that with the way teams were instructed to practice and interact.
But, pandemic and other factors aside, there were positives to come out of the grueling 2020-21 season.
Hastings College women’s soccer coach Jade Ovendale, who took the program over during the pandemic, said though it was challenging, her team was able to further develop through the extra time spent on the pitch.
“We were able to really develop our players throughout the year due to being able to spend more time practicing,” Ovendale said. “I think that development will come to light more this season as student-athletes had made significant leaps.”
The Bronco women finished 12-6 under Ovendale in year one. Their season ended in the GPAC tournament quarterfinals with a 2-1 loss to Jamestown.
HC began the year 9-2 and looked poised for another run to the national tournament before being shocked by the Jimmies in what was the fifth one-goal loss of the season.
“We had a very young team last year and a lot of these players have really grown through this past season,” Ovendale said. “We were not too far off from some tight results last year that could have made a difference in the standings. So, to know we are coming back with more experience and developed talent is very exciting for our coaching staff.”
Hastings outscored opponents 36-17 in 2020. Jacqueline Gilbert poured in 14 goals for the Broncos during her junior campaign. Dekota Schubert tapped in a second-best five goals and dished seven assists as a freshman. Both return as all-conference attackers.
“Jackie Gilbert has been a constant threat throughout her college career and was the leading goal scorer for us last season. We expect her to continue to help lead us to success,” Ovendale said. “Sophomore Dekota Schubert will be one to keep an eye on. For me she is one of the most exciting players in our conference and we haven’t even seen her reach her full potential yet.”
Holly Bosley was first team all-GPAC for the Broncos. Ovendale believes Bosley and midfielders Eva Dunker and Kailee Lunzer will have strong years.
Hastings, which last won the conference in 2018, was picked to finish fifth this season behind Briar Cliff, Concordia, Jamestown, and Morningside.
“Our expectations are high for this season and that is the standard set at Hastings,” Ovendale said. “We want to compete for championships.”
After two exhibition games on Aug. 16 and Aug. 24, the first regular season match is scheduled for Aug. 28 at University of Sciences and Arts Oklahoma.
With so many new faces on last year’s squad, Ovendale sees the year of hard work and experience paying off in 2021.
“This team is full of great individuals that make up a fantastic environment to work. They know how work and have a great enthusiasm to compete, work hard and to learn,” Ovendale said. “They thrive on challenging and pushing each other to be successful, and as a coach I love being on the field with them every day. We want to continue pushing this program to new heights.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 28 at USAO; Sept. 1 Bellevue; Sept. 4 MidAmerica Nazarene; Sept. 8 at KWU; Sept. 11 William Woods; Sept. 18 DWU; Sept. 23 at Jamestown; Sept. 25 at Presentation; Sept. 29 Morningside; Oct. 2 at Briar Cliff; Oct. 6 Midland; Oct. 10 at Mt. Marty; Oct. 13 at Doane; Oct. 16 Concordia; Oct. 20 College of St. Mary; Oct. 23 at Northwestern; Oct. 30 Dordt