Cara Romeike hopes confidence makes up for experience this weekend.
When her Hastings College women's wrestling team takes to the mats at the NAIA national tournament in Jamestown, North Dakota, the Broncos will boast 11 freshmen and one sophomore.
That's not unusual across the tournament, as many women's wrestling programs are in their first few years. This is Hastings College's second season with a program.
Romeike, the first head coach in Bronco history in the sport, says the team may be young, but it has hardly impacted team success.
Take the Broncos' final performance before the national meet, for example.
Hastings College secured a third-place finish in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference meet Feb. 26 in Leavenworth, Kansas.
The Broncos had two champions and four other wrestlers in the top five.
"We killed it at conference," Romeike said. "We did really well and honestly exceeded my expectations. Everybody was top-eight."
The key, she said, was confidence.
"For being such a young team, that's something that's really hard to get," she said.
The coach mentioned the mental aspect of wrestling more than a few times during the interview on the team's nine-hour bus trip Wednesday.
That's part of her coaching process is instilling in her wrestlers the belief in their own abilities.
That's also why, in part, the Broncos have climbed into the national team rankings at 20th. Six wrestlers are ranked, too.
Kaydince Turner, who is tied for the best record on the team at 15-3, and Ilaisaane Latu are rated the highest at 11th in their respective weight classes. Both were conference champs.
Turner, whose sister Savannah is also on the team, wrestles at 143 pounds, and Latu (13-9) at 155.
Kaydince Turner is the lone Hastings College wrestler seeded in the national field.
"(Turner, seeded 10th) definitely has the potential to go out and make some noise," Romeike said.
Others expected to go a long distance: Tabitha Wood (130 pounds) and Tiana Savino (109).
Wood (27-9) leads the team in pins with 14.
That said, Romeike feels like it could be anybody's day.
"Everyone surprises me sometimes, honestly," she said. "Anybody can have that confidence and pull an upset. We kind of have that underdog mentality. People underestimate us and, hopefully, at nationals we can kind of show them what we're made of."
Romeike said her primary goal for this week is to finish higher at nationals than last year's 24th place. She wants her team to crack the top 20.
Also, she'd like to see an individual garner a medal.
"I really am looking forward to seeing if we can accomplish those goals," Romeike said. "I feel like we're on the right track with what we did at conference because we did so good there."
Of wrestlers who placed at conference, Romeike said Grace Montierth (191 pounds) was particularly impressive in that she avenged a loss earlier in the season to Jamestown's Grace Todhunter by pinning her in the third round to earn a third-place medal.
"She got some payback," the coach said.
Montierth was one of a few who did so for the Broncos, who finished behind only Jamestown and Midland at the KCAC meet.
"They've all worked so hard and have been so dedicated," Romeike said. "They always just show up willing to put in the max amount of work."
The Broncos took just three wrestlers to nationals last season during their first year as a program. The only returner from that trio is Kimberly Pollak (155 pounds).
The 12 they're hauling this year have all earned it, Romeike said.
"I think this year we're going to make a splash and do a lot better, so I'm excited," she said.
Hastings College qualifiers (records)
101 — Bemnet Tesfa (15-3); 109 — Tiana Savino (16-12); 123 — Abbi Link (8-13); 130 — Tabitha Wood (27-9); 136 — Savannah Turner (10-5) & Alondra Becerra (10-10); 143 — Kaydince Turner (15-3); 155 — Kimberly Pollak (8-11) & Ilaisaane Latu (13-9); 170 — Abby Beeck (3-11); 191 — Grace Montierth (11-8) & Jazlind Warren (8-8)