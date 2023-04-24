VERMILLION, S.D. — Hastings College's Gabe Escalera is tied for ninth and the Broncos are seventh after the first round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference spring golf championship played Monday at The Bluffs Golf Course.
Escalera finished the opening day tied with four other golfers at two-over par across 36 holes. The tournament concludes Tuesday with the final 18 holes.
Escalera tied for the lowest round during the initial 18 holes on Monday, firing a 68 alongside Doane's Blake Skoumal, whose Tigers are first in the team standings at five-over par.
The HC sophomore enjoyed a hot start with five consecutive birdies on hole Nos. 2-6. His back nine featured six pars, two birdies and a bogey.
Escalera, though, was 10 strokes higher in the second round at 78 to finish the day at 146. He only had one birdie on the card in round two.
Hastings freshman Max Sivell is tied for 13th at 147. He opened with a 74 and turned in a 73 in the second round. Sivell registered five birdies on Monday, including the par-five 15th.
Rounding out HC's scores were Cullen Buscher's 153 and KC Carlson's 159.
Prep boys golf
RED CLOUD — Lawrence-Nelson ran away with the team title and Red Cloud bested Heartland in a playoff for second place at Monday's Cyndi Peil scramble.
The Raiders won outright by 13 strokes with a composite 223. Playing two-man best ball, L-N's Connor Janda and Krayton Kucera shot a par 72, as did Toby Kotinek and Balyn Bargen, to lead the way.
Red Cloud's Gage Ely and Hugo Basco teamed up for a 75 for the runner-up Warriors.
Carter Milton and Aiden Vavra posted a 77 for Exeter-Milligan, which finished fourth with a team total of 249.