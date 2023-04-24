VERMILLION, S.D. — Hastings College's Gabe Escalera is tied for ninth and the Broncos are seventh after the first round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference spring golf championship played Monday at The Bluffs Golf Course.

Escalera finished the opening day tied with four other golfers at two-over par across 36 holes. The tournament concludes Tuesday with the final 18 holes.

