SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hastings College’s Karson Gansebom and Taylor Beacom were named second team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference, the league announced Wednesday.
Gansebom and Dashawn Walker (honorable mention), both juniors, were the only men selected to postseason honors by GPAC coaches.
Beacom was honored for the women’s team alongside fellow senior Ali Smith and freshman Riley Clavel, who were both honorable mention.
Gansebom finished as the conference’s fifth-leading scorer. His average of 17 points per game led the Broncos, who finished the year 7-23 prior to Bill Gavers’ resignation.
Walker averaged 15.3 points and 6.9 rebounds, and only TJ Babikir (3.0) averaged more assists.
Beacom, who eclipsed 1,000 career points on Jan. 26, led the team in scoring with 10.5 points, assists (2.2) and blocks per game (0.4).
Smith, who averaged 9.6 points, finished fifth in 3-point shooting in the conference with her 40.4 percentage from beyond the arc. Her 2.1 steals per game led the team.
Clavel accounted for 10.1 points per contest during her first collegiate season. She added 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
The HC women lost to No. 6 Morningside in the GPAC quarterfinals to end the season at 15-14.
Other men’s honors: Jamestown’s Mason Walters is the Player of the Year for the second straight season having averaged 24.5 points and 11.5 rebounds, both of which led the GPAC. Dakota Wesleyan’s Mason Larson is Defensive Player of the Year; Dordt’s Luke Rankin is Freshman of the Year; Briar Cliff’s Mark Svagera is Coach of the Year after leading the Chargers to a share of the regular season championship.
Other women’s honors: Dordt’s Ashtyn Verbeek is the Player of the Year. She averaged 18.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.1 assists while shooting 40.9& from the floor and 90.4% from the free throw line ... Dakota Wesleyan’s Kaylee Kirk is Defensive Player of the Year; Doane’s Mak Hatcliff is Freshman of the Year after leading the conference in scoring (24.2 ppg). Jason Christensen is the Coach of the Year after leading DWU to the tournament title win over No. 6 Morningside Tuesday night.