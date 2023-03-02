SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hastings College's Reggie Thomas has been named Freshman of the Year in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
The league announced its men's and women's basketball postseason honors on Wednesday.
Thomas is a winner of one of the conference's top-three awards.
A freshman from Omaha, Thomas was a second team selection along with being rookie of the year.
He averaged 19.3 points per game in 29 starts and ranked seventh in the conference in scoring. Thomas shot 48% from the field while playing 37 minutes per night. His 4.2 assists led the team, while he was second in rebounding at 5.3 per game.
Karson Gansebom, and women’s team members Allie Bauer and Mariyah Avila also earned GPAC postseason honors.
Gansebom was a legacy selection in the honorable mention category. The Bennington product played in just 10 games during his senior year, averaging 16.8 points per outing before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Gansebom was widely respected by the conference’s players and coaches during his time with the Broncos, who went 15-14 (8-12).
Bauer, a senior from Elm Creek, was the top scorer for the women’s team, which finished 11-17 (7-14). She averaged 10.3 points in 28 games, playing close to 26 minutes per night. She was a 39% shooter from beyond the arc.
Avila started all 28 games for the Broncos and lead all players in court time at 28.4 minutes per night. The Scottsbluff grad averaged 8.5 points and 2.3 assists.
Men's honors: Jamestown's Mason Walters was a clear favorite all season for selection as player of the year, as the 6-foot-9 junior led the conference in both scoring and rebounding. Walters averaged 26.3 points and 9.6 rebounds the regular season champion Jimmies.
Morningside's Trey Powers is the defensive player of the year, and the Mustangs' Trent Miller is the GPAC coach of the year.
Women's honors: Hannah DeMars made it 2-for-2 for Jamestown on conference players of the year. She eked out other favorites Mak Hatcliff of Doane and Karly Gustafson of Dordt.
DeMars nearly averaged a double-double, with 17.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game this season.
Dakota Wesleyan's Jada Campbell and Briar Cliff's Kennedy Benne share defensive player of the year honors. Dordt's Macy Sievers is the freshman of the year.
Bill Harmsen of Dordt and Thad Sankey of Jamestown are the co-head coaches of the year.