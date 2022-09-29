It was only fitting that Jordan Head produced the game-winning hit for St. Cecilia in Thursday’s 9-8 victory over McCook at Smith Softball Complex.
The senior gave the Class C No. 3 Hawkettes their 23rd consecutive victory on senior night with a double to the gap in left field to cap the regular season.
Kyler Weidner reached base via a Bison error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and then stole second base to set the stage for Head, who drilled the ball to the outfield to plate Weidner for the walk-off win.
The hit came after McCook tied the game in the top of the inning with a solo home run.
“I told the team that there is nothing better than being the home team in the bottom of the seventh,” said STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “I told Jordan that you have to hit her in and that is what she did.”
Head also had a two-run home run in the second inning that put the Hawkettes up 5-0.
“I thought we really hit for power in this game,” Ohnoutka said. “With Jordan’s home run, she did what a senior should do and she had a great game at the plate and her teammates followed.”
The Hawkettes (28-2) knocked 13 hits on the night with five of them for extra bases.
Tatum Krikac hit her first home run of the season.
“Yes, it did come in the last game of the regular season, but she has the power,” said Ohnoutka.
McCook’s power surge came in the form of Paige Bortner, who slugged two home runs, including the game-tying solo shot in the seventh. Her first blast — a two-run shot — put the Bison up 7-6 in the fifth.
The Bison often rallied with two outs in the frame.
“For a while we were stuck on two outs and could not get that last out. (McCook) did a nice job of putting the ball in play,” said Ohnoutka. “There were some hard ground balls and they found the gaps.”
McCook (8-17) was not fazed by the fast start from the Hawkettes. The Bison woke up their bats in the third inning.
They received singles from Abbie Johnson, Brooklynn Gillen, Kennedy Walter and Bortner to put up five runs and tie the game on pitching from Head.
The STC senior went 5 1/3 innings before she was pulled after giving up seven runs on seven hits.
She was replaced by Audrey Rossow, who stepped up big in the sixth with two runners in scoring position and got out of the jam.
“They got to (Head) a little bit but I thought she was locating the ball well. McCook is a good team and they put the ball in play. We had to mix it up with Audrey (Rossow) coming in the game just to have those McCook batters see someone else,” Ohnoutka said. “I was pleased with how Audrey kept it at bay for us. She is a smart and competitive softball player. She understands a lot in that circle and how to throw to batters.”
St. Cecilia will host the Class C, Subdistrict 8 tournament Monday at Smith Softball Complex. The Hawkettes play Ord at noon, St. Paul and Centura/Central Valley then go at it at 2 p.m., and the championship will be at 4 p.m.
McCook............005 020 1 — 8 9 1
STC.................230 120 1 — 9 13 3
W — Jordan Head. L — Danika Havlicek.
HR — M, Bortner 2. STC, Head, Krikac.
2B — STC, Abbey Musalek, Chloe Rossow, Head.