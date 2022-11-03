Head coach Jina Douglas didn't have a plethora of good news to communicate ahead of the Hastings College women's basketball season opener.
The Broncos will be starting the season fairly banged up with some returns expected in a week or two, others not for longer than that or perhaps at all.
"We're dealing with some things right now," said Douglas, who begins her eighth season leading Hastings College with a 5 p.m. tip Friday against Ottawa University at Lynn Farrell Arena.
There's good and there's bad.
First, the good news: junior Carley Leners, who led the team in rebounding as a freshman during the 2020-21 season, is back to playing 5-on-5 in practice in recovery from a torn ACL. Leners missed her sophomore season with the injury.
"We're going to gradually bring her along," Douglas said. "She's been out a while and we want to see how her body responds and just make sure she is ready to go, but she is healthy and has been cleared."
More good news: Redshirt freshman Olivia Kugler, who was out last season with a torn ACL suffered during the spring of her senior year of high school at Lincoln East, has made a full recovery and will be in the starting lineup for the Broncos' first game.
Now, the bad news: Riley Clavel, standout freshman guard a year ago, is potentially going to miss this season with a hip injury that's required a couple of offseason surgeries. Clavel started 28 of 29 games last season and averaged 10.1 points per game.
"We'll hopefully know in two weeks if she is going to be able to play this year or not," Douglas said.
The show must go on.
There will be different faces on the court, but ones Douglas has plenty of faith in. The coach said there was healthy competition for multiple spots during the preseason.
The starting five might have been entirely new Friday night from a year ago had Kylie Baumert not gotten hurt in Monday's practice. Instead, Katharine Hamburger will take her place. Hamburger started all 29 games as a freshman last season.
"They've really been battling it out," Douglas said of her two sophomore forwards, two Tribland products. "They both do really good things."
Baumert of Sutton and Hamburger of St. Cecilia are just two members of the large class of sophomores on the Broncos' roster.
Others include penciled-in first game starters Kiernan Paulk and Alyssa Baker. Once done with volleyball season, two-sport athlete Miriam Miller will come off the bench.
"They all played a ton of minutes for us as freshmen," Douglas said. "They were in some big games, some late-game situations. They know what we want to accomplish both offensively and defensively. A lot of them are just really good leaders."
That group is coupled with a handful of veterans, like seniors Dawson Knode — a full-time starter last season — and "sixth-man" Ali Bauer, who made nine starts a year ago.
Freshman guard Mariyah Avila of Scottsbluff is the Broncos' fifth starter to open the year.
The Broncos were picked to finish eighth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The favorite is Morningside, which brings back notable fifth-year senior Sophia Peppers. She averaged 18.1 points last season for the Mustangs, who were national semifinalists.
Douglas said HC's goal is to finish in the top six of the conference.
"I think we have a good shot of making the national tournament if we can do that," she said.
The Broncos will have to be better in their back-to-back contests through their conference schedule. They were 1-7 last year in those games.
One tough stretch for HC will be the first weekend of December. The Broncos will travel to Jamestown and Dakota Wesleyan on a Friday/Saturday, then turn around to play Midland the following Wednesday.
"We're going to have to grow up quickly," Douglas said.