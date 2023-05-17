OMAHA — All competitors have coaches.
Most coaches, though, aren't in the same shape as the competitors.
Unless you're Brady Creech.
Two weeks removed from winning the Great Plains Athletic Conference title in high jump for Hastings College, Creech, a former Hastings Tiger, occupied the coaches box Wednesday morning to assist current Tiger Nolan Studley on his quest for a Class B state high jump title.
"We're good friends," Studley said with a smile. "He was my teammate a few years ago."
Creech this season has helped when he can, using days off to watch Studley compete.
As he prepares to compete at the NAIA national meet in Indiana next week, Creech spent Wednesday at Omaha Burke coaching Studley to a gold medal during his senior season.
Studley cleared 6-feet, 6-inches to wear the Class B crown.
"I'm so proud of him," Creech said. "He's going to UNK and he's going to be competing against me next year. It's going to be fun. I'm just really proud of him. It was crazy."
A state championship looked farfetched for Studley early on. He missed his first jump on each of his first two heights — 6-0 and 6-2.
"He didn't have a great start," Creech said. "On his jumps you could see he would lean into it. His shoulders weren't set. He was diving straight into the bar.
"As soon as he figured that out, he was good."
Studley wasn't clean at 6-4, either. He missed twice before clearing on his third attempt.
But when the bar climbed to 6-6, Studley needed just one try. His challengers never made it over.
"I think I was just putting too much pressure on myself in the beginning," Studley said. "Then as I got more into it, and I had more repetition and the attempts, I just got more comfortable."
Creech helped with that, too. Chats between jumps focused on technique, but weren't solely on it.
Hastings assistant coach Rick Christy felt adding Creech, a friend and former competitor of Studley's, to the mix could push Studley to new heights.
"The hay is in the barn as a coach," Christy said. "You've got to find buttons in this business. So I thought, let's bring a former teammate, a GPAC champion, and give him the coach's pass.
"I was starting to doubt it for a little bit. But I never really doubt Nolan. He's a smart kid."
Creech, himself, never qualified for the state meet in high jump, though he maintains with a smile that he was better than Studley in orange and black.
Still, to watch his protege of sorts accomplish a championship feat is rewarding.
Who knows, it may lead to a new career path for Creech.
"This whole year has kind of changed my mindset to what I want to do," he said. "Coaching him and seeing him, I definitely want to go into coaching now. I can do it, I think. It's definitely something that's popped into my mind this year."
Creech wasn't the only one with Tiger blood in the high jump half-circle Wednesday, and Studley wasn't the only one heeding his coaching.
Sophomore Parker Ablott medaled for the first time in his first trip to state. He finished seventh after clearing 6-2.
"He's young," Creech said. "He's about where Studley was his sophomore year. I think he's got some things to fix, but they're things you fix with time and age and maturing. He's got a lot of potential and I really see it. And I'm not the only one."