On Thursday, the Hastings boys basketball team opened the season with a tough three-point loss, which was all the more impressive considering the Tigers turned the ball over 21 times.
HHS head coach Drew Danielson knew his team was going to make mistakes early in the season, given how little of varsity action it collectively saw last season. But, Danielson saw his young team take a positive step forward on Friday.
Hastings still made a few mistakes, but it looked sharp for the majority of the game and it excelled in crunch time. This time, the hard fought, close game went in favor of the Tigers, as they defeated Crete 48-42 for the season’s first victory.
“We had 21 turnovers (Thursday) and we only lost by three; I told the kids after, ‘You need to fix your attitude, fix your positive energy after this game.’ And I saw them this morning...and we were locked in and ready to go,” Danielson said. “For a young team to be able to do that, that’s why we won (Friday).”
Danielson was proud of the way his team bounced back from defeat only the night prior to Friday’s game. There were moments in the game against Crete where things weren’t going great for HHS — like the six turnovers in the first period or the 2-for-11 shooting in the third — but the kids did not let it affect their effort moving forward.
Throughout the game, Hastings was battling in the hustle plays. The Tigers were chasing down rebounds and racing down the court on defense to contest transition attempts by the Cardinals.
“The effort and the energy, the toughness, the physicality — for a group of young guys to do that is pretty fun to watch,” Danielson said. “We’re going to have teams that are bigger than us, more physical than us, but we’re not ever going to be outplayed.”
HHS dominated the glass; the Tigers racked up 35 boards, out-rebounding Crete by 14. The effort to secure the ball around the basket was just one part of what made Hastings effort on defense so impressive. HHS held Crete to 9-for-30 shooting (30 percent) in the first three quarters.
Danielson said defensive efforts like that are going to be a necessity until his young Tigers gain more of a grasp of the offense.
“We’re trying to mix and match and play different things on defense,” the coach said. “The things we do really well is play together as one, and we saw that.”
Hastings finished the game 16-for-33, with a good chunk of its baskets coming in transition. The Tigers’ coach liked seeing his team get up and down the court, even though it’s not exactly what he had in mind for the offense.
“I’m kind of stubborn sometimes — you can ask my wife and she’ll tell you the same thing — but I really had to change my coaching philosophy (Friday),” Danielson said. “We’re just not that type of team. We have a lot of young, vulnerable kids, and I just let them play (Friday night). I trusted them and believed in them.”
Connor Riley led HHS with 13 points, making four of his five shots from the field and going 4-for-5 from the free-throw line, as well. The Tigers had six players with at least five points, including sophomore Braydon Power’s nine points and eight points apiece from Brayden Schram (senior) and Jackson Block (junior).
Mason Crumbliss kept the Cardinals in the game with his 16 points, 12 of which came on shots from behind the 3-point line.
Three of Crumbliss’ treys came in the fourth quarter, when Crete made its final push to steal the game from the Tigers. HHS took its first lead of the game with 6 minutes, 27 seconds left in the first and maintained a somewhat comfortable advantage until midway through the final period.
The Cardinals pulled within one point at the 4:17 mark. After Schram hit a big 3-pointer, Crumbliss answered with a trey of his own on Crete’s next trip down the court. The deep shot cut HHS’ lead to 40-39.
But the Tigers again got another huge lift in the form a 3-pointer, this time from Block, who put Hastings up 43-39 with 1:56 left. HHS led 45-42 when Trevor Campbell hit the front end of a one-and-one; he missed the second attempt, but Power was there to grab the board and make both of his subsequent free throws for the final six-point advantage.
Hastings will now have a week before it plays again; the team will face Alliance, with the game being played at North Platte Community College on Dec. 11.
Crete (1-1).............10 8 8 16 — 42
Hastings (1-1).....14 16 5 13 — 48
Crete (42)
Tadd TeBrink 0-2 0-0 0, Aidan McDowell 2-14 2-5 8, Mason Crumbliss 5-10 2-4 16, Lane Wendelin 3-5 0-0 7, Jabiin Gardiner 5-11 1-2 11, Kenner Svitak 0-0 0-1 0, Owen Heath 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-43 5-12 42.
Hastings (48)
Aaron Nonneman 1-6 2-3 4, Trevor Campbell 0-2 1-3 1, Brayden Schram 3-5 0-0 8, Connor Riley 4-5 4-5 13, Braydon Power 3-5 3-4 9, Jackson Block 3-6 0-0 8, Caden Block 2-2 0-0 5, Jacob Good 0-1 0-0 0, Chance Vertin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-33 10-15 48.