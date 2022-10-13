LEXINGTON — The Hastings boys cross country team punched their ticket to the state meet by placing second at the Class B, District 4 meet. The Tigers scored 40 points and were led by Juan Ceron Millan, who was fifth with a time of 17 minutes, 29.20 seconds. Diego Chojolan (18:07.60), Evan Struss (18:11.10), and Kevin Vuong (18:17.40) placed 10th, 11th, and 14th, respectively. 

On the girls side, Hastings finished fourth as a team, just missing out on a state berth. Lilliana Widhelm (21:48.90) and Kelyn Henry Perlich (22:14.00) both qualified for state as individuals, placing 11th and and 14th.

