AJ Heffelfinger and Preston Harms combined for 41 points as Waverly notched a 57-48 win over Hastings Thursday night.
Heffelfinger scored 16 in the second half — 12 in the fourth quarter — including six straight free throws in the final two minutes. The 5-foot, 11-inch, lefty senior opened the quarter with three straight layups that split the Tiger defenders.
Hastings led by one after the first quarter and trailed just 21-17 at halftime, but Waverly’s hot-shooting in the second half (12-of-17 from the field) tamed the Tiger attack.
“There are a lot of positives from tonight,” Hastings coach Drew Danielson said. “We shot the ball pretty well (from the field), our execution was pretty efficient, our two bigs worked well together. But we didn’t execute at the line. And that’s how you lose close games.”
Hastings hit half of its free throws (10-of-20) in the game and missed critical free shots that could have cut Waverly’s lead late in the game.
Despite some misses at the line, Hastings still pulled within five, 52-47, when Parker Ablott hit a three with 48 seconds left in the game. But the Tigers had no choice but to foul, and the Vikings answered at the line to stretch their lead to the final nine-point margin.
Hastings’ bigs were a high-point for the Tigers as 6-5 junior Caden Block scored a game-high 23 points, including 11 of Hastings’ 13 points in the first quarter. Braydon Power, a 6-4 junior, scored 12 points and pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.
Danielson said the Tigers were prepared for Waverly’s “elite” guards, but still had their hands full trying to slow them down. While Heffelfinger was slicing the Tiger defense with drives in the paint, Preston Harms was canning shots from beyond the arc — five total, including three straight in the third quarter. Heffelfinger hit a layup with three seconds left in the stanza to give Waverly the six-point advantage going into the fourth.
“I give lots of credit to (Waverly). It’s hard to create turnovers with two elite guards like they have,” Danielson said. “They don’t let you get the ball back and they don’t let teams go on runs. You score to get a little closer and they tighten things up.”
Hastings, now 8-10, has two upcoming road games, at Elkhorn Saturday and at Norris on Tuesday, before finishing the regular season at home against York on Thursday.
Waverly...............12 9 17 19 — 57
Hastings...............13 4 15 16 — 48
Waverly (57)
Heffelfinger 7-11 6-6 21, Schernikau 1-4 0-1 2, Harms 6-11 3-4 20, Skrobecki 4-6 0-3 8, Allick 1-3 0-0 2, Gullion 1-3 2-2. Totals 20-38 11-16 57.
Hastings (48)
Nonneman 1-4 1-2 3, Schneider 1-2 0-2 3, Hinrichs 1-2 0-0 3, Caden Block 9-16 5-8 23, Power 4-10 3-6 12, Campbell 0-2 1-2 1, Ablott 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 17-38 10-20 48.
Three-point goals — Waverly 6-11 (Heffelfinger 1-2, Schernikau 0-1, Harms 5-8), Hastings 4-11 (Nonneman 0-2, Schneider 1-1, Hinrichs 1-1, Block 0-2, Power 1-1, Campbell 0-1, Ablott 1-3). Total fouls — Waverly 14, Hastings 15. Fouled out — Skrobecki. Turnovers — Waverly 6, Hastings 6. Rebounds — Waverly 23 (Allick 7), Hastings 21 (Power 9).
Girls game
Parker Christiansen scored 18 points to lead Waverly to a 41-31 win over Hastings Thursday night.
The Tigers shook off a rough first half to play evenly with the Vikings in the second half, but couldn’t get closer than the 10-point margin they saw at halftime.
“We found some ways to work around their height advantage and I saw improvements in the second half,” Hastings Coach Liz Vanderpool said. “We really had some opportunities to cut into their lead, but didn’t have the sense of urgency that I would have liked.”
Emma Synek was a spark for the Tigers. The senior led her team with 15 points with an impressive 6 of 10 shooting, including three three-pointers. She had 10 of her team’s 15 first-half points, then opened the second half with five more, but Waverly clamped down on Synek defensively and she didn’t take a shot in the fourth quarter.
“Waverly is always a tough opponent. Always disciplined,” Vanderpool said. “They didn’t hand us many chances.”
The Vikings had just three turnovers — none in the first or fourth quarters. Hastings, meanwhile, committed 13 — five in the fourth quarter — which also hindered the Tigers’ chances of catching the Vikings.
The Tigers didn’t have an answer for Waverly’s height as Christiansen, a 6-foot sophomore posted up and 6-1 senior Kara Kassebaum pulled down a game-high eight rebounds. Hastings battled for boards, as Synek, Mackenzie Nollette and Madisyn Hamilton each had five.
Waverly ................14 11 9 7 — 41
Hastings.................... 9 6 8 8 — 31
Waverly (41)
Tritz 2-10 1-2 5, Harms 2-5 0-0 4, Clarke 1-1 0-0 3, Christiansen 7-18 3-6 18, Radenslaben 2-5 2-2 6, Kassebaum 1-4 0-0 2, Adams 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 16-47 6-10 41.
Hastings (31)
Laux 0-2 0-0 0, Synek 6-10 0-0 15, Nollette 2-10 2-4 6, Hamilton 0-4 1-2 1, Landgren 2-9 2-2 8, Quintero 0-1 1-2 1, Consbruck 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-37 6-10 31.
Three point goals — Waverly 3-13 (Tritz 0-2, Harms 0-2, Clarke 1-1, Christiansen 1-3, Radenslaben 0-1, Adams 1-4), Hastings 5-18 (Laux 0-2, Synek 3-5, Nollette 0-5, Landgren 2-5, Consbruck 0-1). Total fouls — Waverly 7, Hastings 7. Turnovers — Waverly 3, Hastings 13. Rebounds — Waverly 24 (Kassebaum 8), Hastings 20 (Synek, Nollette, Hamilton 5).