AJ Heffelfinger and Preston Harms combined for 41 points as Waverly notched a 57-48 win over Hastings Thursday night.

Heffelfinger scored 16 in the second half — 12 in the fourth quarter — including six straight free throws in the final two minutes. The 5-foot, 11-inch, lefty senior opened the quarter with three straight layups that split the Tiger defenders.

