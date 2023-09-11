Hastings High Softball brought out the brooms with a sweep over Grand Island Monday night at Smith Complex.
The Class B No. 4 Tigers (12-2) took game one of the doubleheader 7-4, then won the nightcap 10-4.
Hastings opened and finished strong in game one, scoring two runs in the first with a single by Makenzie Nollette, adding a run in the second on Brooke Ochsner’s RBI single after Hallie Schultz’s two-out triple, and two more in the third on a single by Ellie Kratzer.
The Islanders (5-10) got on the board in the fifth, scoring three runs on four hits and an error.
But Hastings got two runs back in the bottom of the sixth, on a single by Grayce Beck, to go up 7-3 before closing it out.
Ochsner was the star in the circle, throwing all seven innings and giving up four runs (two earned) on 10 hits. She struck out out four walked none.
Ochsner starred at the plate in game two, finishing 4-for-5 at the dish, including a double in the first that preceded a three-run home run by Nollette for the early lead.
Hastings cruised from there, knocking out the GISH starter after two innings and having drawn five walks. The Tigers finished with nine base hits and drew 10 walks.
Hady Laux had two of those hits and drove in three runs.
Nollette was in the circle for game two, hurling a complete game, giving up four runs (three earned) with six strikeouts and a walk on 87 pitches.
Game one
GISH...................000 030 1 — 4 10 6
HHS.......................212 002 x — 7 8 5
W — Brooke Ochsner. L — Braelyn Sindelar.
3B — H, Hallie Schultz.
Game two
GISH (5-10)..........001 120 0 — 4 6 2
HHS (12-2)..........332 020 x — 10 9 2
W — Makenzie Nollette. L —Alexandria Hormann.
2B — G, Sindelar, Briannah Kutschkau. H, Ochsner.
HR — G, Aysha Gawrych, Sindelar. H, Nollette.
