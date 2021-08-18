From the unknowns of 2020, the Hastings High girls golf team is ready to take a full swing through October.
The Tigers are determined to make it back to state tournament. The Tigers return three varsity golfers from the 2020 squad, Anna Brant, Leah Krings and Taylor Delaney.
“Anna is our top returning player and put in the most work over the summer. Actually all three have put in the work,” said head coach Rick Christy. “Anna has played a lot over the summer.”
Hastings has the task of replacing two of its top golfers from a year ago, including state qualifier Natalie Brandt.
“We are a young squad,” Christy said. “We lost our No. 1 and No. 4 golfer from last year. Losing our number one really hurts.”
Hastings has a few up-and-comers for 2021. They are Olivia Ernst, Gracey Macyntire, Kendall Consbruck and Meeka Francis.
Christy is entering his fifth season as the head coach of Hastings High. His incoming freshmen have some potential to be good golfers after the time they put in this summer.
“We have a couple of freshmen, there is no doubt down the line that they are going to be players,” he said. “(There is) Kendall Consbruck and Gracey Macyntire, but I have to tell you that there are up to seven players that are up in the air right now battling for spots.”
“We do have the advantage of being able to take a couple of extra girls to the meet on August 23rd. I can’t tell where we are at with positions four through seven. Those girls that I have mentioned are going to be battling for that spot. We are not going to set the world on fire but our goal every year is to make the state tournament and every year we have finished fourth and the top three teams go to state.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 23 at Indianhead Invite; Aug. 27 at Awari Dunes; Sept. 3 at GI Invite; Sept. 10 at Lexington Invite; Sept. 13 at GI dual; Sept. 14 host Invite; Sept. 17 at Minden Invite; Oct. 1 at GNAC tourney