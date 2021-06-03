Two sisters from Hastings have led Northeast Community College of Norfolk to the NJCAA Division II national women’s soccer tournament, which gets underway on Friday in Evans, Georgia.
Hastings High School graduates Naomi and Sara Pedroza are the Hawks’ top goal scorers. Sophomore Naomi has scored 15 goals and provided 10 assists while freshman Sara has recorded seven and two.
“Naomi came in late last year and just kind of surprised everybody with her speed and agility and goal-scoring abilities,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “Then, bringing in Sara this year; they’ve been playing together since they were little and so that connection is already built there. The connection that they have up top and how they see things is really exciting to see.”
Ninth-seeded Northeast (12-3-1) begins pool play against fourth-seeded and unbeaten Heartland Community College of Normal, Illinois, on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Hawks then battle No. 5 seed Howard Community College of Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday, also at 6:30 p.m. The winner of the pool advances to Tuesday’s semifinals.