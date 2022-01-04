GRAND ISLAND — The Hastings wrestling team continued to show why it’s the top-ranked dual team in Class B. On Tuesday, the Tigers cruised to a 56-18 win over rival Northwest in the Vikings’ home gymnasium.
HHS won 11 of the 14 matches in the dual, racking up seven pins and a tech fall. Four of the Tigers’ pins came in the first period, but none were faster than Markus Miller’s 23-second fall over Willie Jones in the 132-pound match.
Cameron Brumbaugh (106), Hunter Anderson (113), Braiden Kort (126), Elijah Johnson (138), Jett Samuelson (160), and Oaklyn Smith (195) also recorded pins.
Hastings 152-pounder Landon Weidner recorded the lone tech fall of the match. It took only 2 minutes, 57 seconds for Weidner to capture the 17-2 victory.
HHS has five wrestlers that are ranked in the top-six of their respective weight classes. Brumbaugh has the tops spot in 106 pounds, while Kort is also ranked No. 1. Weidner and Samuelson are second in their classes, and Anderson is third at 113.
The Tigers will be back in the Jungle Thursday, when they host Beatrice at 6 p.m. Beatrice is ranked fifth in the team standings according to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association/Huskerland ratings.