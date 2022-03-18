Libby Landgren has no regrets.
She made her decision and stood by it.
That being transferring from St. Cecilia after her sophomore year to play basketball with her younger sister, Emma, at Hastings High.
"I've liked it here," Landgren said. "Coach (Greg) Mays is a great guy, great coach. And I've had a pretty fun two years here."
Her time at Hastings High may be done, but Landgren's time as a Tiger is not yet over.
With the ink she signed her name Friday morning, Landgren is set to become a Doane University Tiger.
"I'm excited for what the program holds for the future," Landgren said. "I think we're going to be pretty good."
Her recruitment to the school in Crete accelerated over the last 10 months, especially through the summer.
Mays was adamant Landgren was talented enough to play college ball. Now, it's in writing.
Doane coach Ryan Baumgartner, who was present at the signing ceremony Friday, said he pursued Landgren because of her versatility.
"She's a long guard but can play multiple positions, score inside, score outside, defend multiple players on the court," Baumgartner said. "She's really competitive as well. We're just excited about adding young talent to our roster and the biggest thing is she's tall. And we need some height."
Landgren was a member of the traveling Nebraska Attack team, which the Doane staff kept a close eye on.
"We saw them all summer, talked to a lot of (the players)," Baumgartner said. "I think they're all pretty close friends and it seems like we've gotten a few of them. So we're excited about just the cohesiveness of the group."
Landgren is yet another Tribland target on what has become an extensive list of recruits poached by Doane.
Another @DoaneAthletics recruit from the Hastings community. @HastingsTigers Libby Landgren signs with the Tigers. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/xRrrAn4JoF— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) March 18, 2022
She joins, most recently, Adams Central's Libby Trausch as a future Tiger. Also headed there is Grand Island Northwest's Rylie Rice. Not to mention the other five players from the area already on Doane's roster.
Landgren said the group of local recruits, plus one of her best friends and summer teammates, helped with the decision. But she was fully sold on Doane through her multiple visits during basketball season.
"Once they committed, that kind of swayed me a little bit," she said.
"Overall, I just really liked the campus. It just all felt right and I had great connection with the coach."
Baumgartner said the current recruiting class is at eight. A post player — the team's dire need — is still to come, he said.
The 5-foot-10 Landgren appeared in about every role for the Hastings Tigers. She played in 34 games for Mays after sitting out the first half of her junior season due to the NSAA's transfer rules.
As a senior, Landgren averaged 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. The Tigers ended their season 8-14.
Landgren said her junior season was one of the most memorable. HHS played its best basketball in the district final that season to chase top-rated Elkhorn North to the wire.
The Wolves, then a first-year program, narrowly survived on their home floor and went on to win the Class B title. They repeated in 2022.
"It was a bittersweet moment," Landgren said of that 61-60 loss the Tigers suffered. "We played really well."
She'll also remember the pair of matchups against Adams Central played at Hastings College's Lynn Farrell Arena.
"The crowds were crazy," she said. "Definitely more good memories, just wish we could have finished stronger in those."