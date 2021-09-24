After Tuesday’s triangular, Hastings head volleyball coach Allison Soucie wanted to see her team be more efficient with the ball. Errors had doomed the Tigers against Gothenburg and made things extremely tough against a short-handed Crete squad.
But Soucie was pleased with what she saw on Tuesday. Hastings made its strikes on offense count and had much improved positioning on defense. The elevated level of play helped HHS cruise to wins in the first two sets, and after stumbling a bit in the third, Hastings came back to take care of business in the fourth to defeat Class A North Platte 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16.
“We definitely cleaned it up error-wise and defensively,” Soucie said. “The third set, we kind of dipped just a little bit and got relaxed. We weren’t finishing on our hits and we were erroring and we weren’t pursuing the ball. But they stuck with it, they climbed through the third set and really came back and finished the fourth set.”
The Tigers were like a well-oiled machine in the first two sets. They committed just four errors in the opening frame and, except for a 6-1 run late in the set, they never let the Bulldogs get into a rhythm offensively.
Hastings received contributions from an array of players, especially at the setter position. Typically Camaron Pfeifer and Charli Coil split the duties for the most part, with Nevaeh Morrow spelling in at times. But Morrow saw an increase in her workload after Coil was trying to recover from a procedure.
“Yesterday she had emergency root canal, so I wasn’t sure how she would be, but she came in there and proved it by serving and being confident,” the HHS coach said. “Nevaeh has been playing really good defense, which is something she’s struggled with but she’s really worked hard on it.”
Morrow tallied 14 assists and an ace through the first two sets. Coil didn’t take to the court until the fourth set, when she tallied an ace and an assist to help lock up the match.
“The fourth set is when Charlie was able to play. She stepped it up serving-wise,” Soucie said.
North Platte got to flex its muscle in the third set, when it won 25-19, thanks in large part to the play of Carly Purdy — the Bulldogs’ 6-foot, 1-inch junior. Purdy tallied six kills and a block in the set, finishing with a match-high 16 kills.
Soucie like the way her team played against Purdy in the three sets the Tigers won.
“We knew they were going to give her the ball no matter if she was in the front row or the back row,” the coach said. “We were prepared for that and I challenged my girls to get a block on her all the time, get a touch and take the ball away from her. Plus, we tried to make her tired by serving to her and making her work for the ball.”
After dropping the third set, the Tigers played inspired in the fourth set. With the score tied at 4-apiece, Hastings went on a 15-5 run to capture a 19-9 advantage. The Bulldogs committed four errors in the final nine points, allowing Hastings to take the victory.
“We just have to limit our errors and take care of our side,” Soucie said. “We just really have to control what we can control. I told them defense is what’s going to win it for us and being aggressive behind the serving line.”
Katelyn Shaw led HHS with 12 kills while Pfeifer tallied a team-high 19 assists. Madalynn Hilgendorf finished the match with three aces.
Hastings will again be playing in front of the home crowd on Saturday, as it hosts Amherst and Lexington.
“I just want the girls to keep playing, keep finishing and keep growing. We just have to learn from our mistakes and keep pushing. We’re so close on a lot of things, and if we keep pushing and climbing the ladder we’ll get there,” Soucie said.
North Platte (2-18)......17 20 25 16
Hastings (9-10)...........25 25 19 25
North Platte (kills-aces-blocks)
Kenzie Polk 5-0-2, Hallie Hamilton 0-1-0, Kylee Tilford 0-0-1, Sedina Hayes 6-3-3, Breah Matuszczak 0-0-0, Carly Purdy 16-4-1, Brooklyn Ayres 1-0-0, Kylie Harvey 6-2-0, Mickey Madison 2-0-2. Totals: 36-10-9.
Assists — Polk 1, Hamilton 2, Tilford 1, Hayes 17, Ayres 11, Harvey 1.
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Camaron Pfeifer 6-0-0, Madalynn Hilgendorf 9-3-0, Rachel Rowe 0-0-0, Carley Norlen 7-1-0, Hannah Satterly 0-0-0, Elianna Robbins 8-0-0, Nevaeh Morrow 0-20-0, Lainey Benson 1-1-0, Katelyn Shaw 12-0-0, Carlie Beckby 0-0-1, Charli Coil 0-1-0, Karsyn Crest 2-0-0. Totals: 45-8-1
Assists — Pfeifer 19, Robbins 2, Morrow 16, Benson 3, Coil 1.