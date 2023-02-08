LINCOLN — It’s been a riveting, emotional and exhausting 24 hours for the Hastings bowling team. Late Tuesday night, the Tigers’ postseason run came to an end, as they dropped a tightly-contested match in the state championship to three-time champ Wayne. The title match concluded nine hours after the state tourney began.
Then, only a little more than 12 hours after the team state tourney concluded, Winter Martin represented the Tigers during another thrilling state tournament run. The HHS senior excelled in the individual state tournament on Wednesday, reaching the state championship match, just as she did with her team the day prior. But, just as the Tigers did, Martin finished her state tournament run as runner-up to the champion. Nonetheless, Martin was pleased with her performance.
“I’m just happy I made it as far as I did,” Martin said. “Last year, it was a similar format, and I missed getting into the bracket by, like, 12 pins.”
In the current format, all of the state qualifying bowlers tally scores for four rounds, with the top eight series scores moving on to bracket play. In last year’s state tournament, Martin was the first bowler out, finishing ninth. But on Wednesday, she emerged from the qualifying rounds with the highest series score and the No. 1 seed.
“That was ecstatic...She wasn’t expecting to be that high,” said Hastings head coach Kent Rothfuss. “Winter is pretty easy to coach. She’s a very good bowler...She started off really well (in the finals) and then kind of had some spare problems before coming back in the fourth game.
“They were pretty even on everything.”
Martin was defeated 376-340 in the finals by Wayne’s Jersi Jensen, who was last year’s runner-up. The Tigers’ senior said Rothfuss gave her the confidence to compete at such a high level. She gave him credit for helping her bring the silver medal back to Hastings.
“He was probably my biggest supporter there,” Martin said. “He just kept reminding me that no matter what happens, he was proud that I made it that far.”
Martin’s individual state tourney run began with an impressive 246, which included six straight strikes. Martin said that strong start fueled her and helped her realize she can compete with the other bowlers. She finished the qualifying round with a 728 — 25 pins more than the No. 2 finisher. Martin then rolled scores of 353 and 333 before falling with a 340 i the finals.
The HHS senior would have liked to bring home the title, but Martin feels like she put together a solid end to a career.
“I am very happy. I’m moving out of state after I graduate, so I feel like this was a good finish for high school,” she said.
“I’m really proud of her,” the HHS coach said. “I’ve been coaching her for four years. She’s a senior, so it’s kind of hard on her, knowing the season and high school bowling are over. The senior girls, (Tuesday) night, they were happy last night but sad at the same time because their high school bowling days are over.”
Rothfuss said Winter’s sentiments about the end of the season were also shared by the Tigers’ other two remaining seniors, Angel Meyers and Gabrielle Jones. The trio were a part of Hastings’ improbable run at the team title on Tuesday.
Hastings won three matches in the consolation bracket to advance to the state championship match against Wayne, the top seed in the tournament. The Tigers fell 3-1. The championship match was exactly what you’d expect between top two seeds. Hastings won the first game 187-149, marking in the final seven frames, including three straight strikes. But Wayne put the Tigers in a corner after winning the next two games 168-137 and 148-145.
Wayne’s final victory came in a game that ended in a tie in regulation. After three roll-offs, the Blue Devils came away with the victory.
“It was nerve-wracking, for sure,” Martin said. “It was a very long day...I was still very happy we made it that far...I didn’t know if we could make it that far, but it was a fun ride.”
“It was a long night (Tuesday),” Rothfuss said. “We didn’t get back into town until 1:30 a.m. and then we got back up there again this morning. It was fun. The girls did really well and I’m really proud of them. They never stopped fighting. Losing to the three-time champions, they’re a good team and we hope to see them again next year in the finals.”
Both the Tigers’ team and Martin overcame great obstacles to record the finishes they had. Rothfuss said the two state tourney runs made for an experience that was well worth it.
“The girls just understood what needed to be done,” the coach said. “I was proud of them for not giving up when they could have given up.”
In the boys individual competition, Hastings’ Ethan Crecelius finished in 22nd place, missing out on the bracket play. He tallied a series score of 678, recording games of 186, 182, 165, and 145.