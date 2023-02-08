LINCOLN — It’s been a riveting, emotional and exhausting 24 hours for the Hastings bowling team. Late Tuesday night, the Tigers’ postseason run came to an end, as they dropped a tightly-contested match in the state championship to three-time champ Wayne. The title match concluded nine hours after the state tourney began.

Then, only a little more than 12 hours after the team state tourney concluded, Winter Martin represented the Tigers during another thrilling state tournament run. The HHS senior excelled in the individual state tournament on Wednesday, reaching the state championship match, just as she did with her team the day prior. But, just as the Tigers did, Martin finished her state tournament run as runner-up to the champion. Nonetheless, Martin was pleased with her performance.

Cancer
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0